Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Ukraine
  5. Chernyi Coffee Bar / Ponomarenko Bureau

Chernyi Coffee Bar / Ponomarenko Bureau

Save this project
Chernyi Coffee Bar / Ponomarenko Bureau

© Ivan Avdeenko photography© Ivan Avdeenko photography© Ivan Avdeenko photography© Ivan Avdeenko photography+ 23

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Restaurants & Bars, Coffee Shop
Kharkiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: Ponomarenko Bureau
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ivan Avdeenko photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Propro, LiGHTHUB, OdudLab, Scab Design, the ЦЕХ
Save this picture!
© Ivan Avdeenko photography
© Ivan Avdeenko photography

Text description provided by the architects. This bar is located in the centre of Kharkiv on the first floor of a residential building. Initially, the owners of the premises dismantled all partitions, widened the window openings from floor to ceiling, completed the stained-glass window and organized the entrance to the street. The main feature of the room was the two columns in the centre, which challenged the design. After all, they actually divide a large space into small zones. During the design process, each of the zones received its own function. Dark space and luminous cells that attract people like moths to light are the main metaphor of the project.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Avdeenko photography
© Ivan Avdeenko photography

We looked at "Chernyi" in spatial terms, using light and shadow as the source of black. By adding perfectly smooth, gliding, reflective surfaces to counter aggressive surfaces to create a space with a rich and deep texture change. In this project, together with The TSEKH, we have developed a new wall covering - black quartz sand. Having tried a huge number of variations of applying different fractions of sand and painting, we found the ideal technology, which we used in the project. To counterbalance the aggressive texture of the sand, we added brushed stainless steel, as it is almost always used in professional equipment, we decided to reflect the professionalism in making coffee and cocktails in our interior.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Avdeenko photography
© Ivan Avdeenko photography
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ivan Avdeenko photography
© Ivan Avdeenko photography

This is how stainless steel appeared in furniture, walls and false ceilings. Thanks to this, an interesting, unique play of reflections has turned out. The lowering of the stainless steel ceiling creates the effect of levitation, hiding ventilation pipes and other communications. The result is a minimalistic ceiling with a minimum of sensors and lamps.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Avdeenko photography
© Ivan Avdeenko photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ponomarenko Bureau
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopUkraine
Cite: "Chernyi Coffee Bar / Ponomarenko Bureau" 26 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950136/chernyi-coffee-bar-ponomarenko-bureau> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream