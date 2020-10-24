Online Masterclass: The Power of People in Place Making

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily, would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Sarah Banham, Head of Communities & Sustainability for the 42 acre Battersea Power Station project in London.

Sarah will focus on the efforts behind the holistic strategy to create a place that people want to be in and build a community out of a former industrial brownfield site.

The importance of engaging with the surrounding community from a very early stage. How this evolves into a comprehensive sustainability strategy that put people at the center.

How to engage and to adapt such megaprojects over time not least because of a pandemic. How to ensure that all parties involved in such an undertaking, from financial investors to stakeholders at large, benefit from the project.

The importance of human activity and ownership to the creation of place. All this and more will be addressed during the session by Sarah on November 18th.

Join us for a masterclass not to be missed out on!