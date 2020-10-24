Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Online Masterclass: The Power of People in Place Making

Online Masterclass: The Power of People in Place Making

Save this article
Online Masterclass: The Power of People in Place Making

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily, would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Sarah Banham, Head of Communities & Sustainability for the 42 acre Battersea Power Station project in London.

Sarah will focus on the efforts behind the holistic strategy to create a place that people want to be in and build a community out of a former industrial brownfield site.

The importance of engaging with the surrounding community from a very early stage. How this evolves into a comprehensive sustainability strategy that put people at the center.

How to engage and to adapt such megaprojects over time not least because of a pandemic. How to ensure that all parties involved in such an undertaking, from financial investors to stakeholders at large, benefit from the project.

The importance of human activity and ownership to the creation of place. All this and more will be addressed during the session by Sarah on November 18th.

Join us for a masterclass not to be missed out on!

#Tags

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Online Masterclass: The Power of People in Place Making" 24 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950124/online-masterclass-the-power-of-people-in-place-making> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream