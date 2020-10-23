Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Pavilions in Cities: 10 Structures that Foster Human Interactions

Pavilions in Cities: 10 Structures that Foster Human Interactions

Pavilions in Cities: 10 Structures that Foster Human Interactions

© Nick Zukauskas© Åke Eson LindmanCourtesy of AirMesh PavilionCourtesy of Gentiana Pallaska+ 27

As dwellers of big cities, we tend to be dragged into a very fast-paced lifestyle. Surrounded by monumental buildings and infrastructure, we can easily lose sight of key spaces that connect us with our neighborhood and provide us with rare moments of peace and enjoyment. Appropriation of the environment we inhabit becomes an uncommon circumstance. 

In cities where public spaces are sometimes overlooked or misused, the need for human-scale structures is fundamental. To foster civic participation, recreation, socialization, and overall, making the city more livable and enjoyable for its citizens, relatively small landmarks in the public realm generates opportunities for users to interact with the surrounding space in various ways. In order to create these discoveries, one common and easy resource used has been the creation of simple pavilions or installations, seizing the attention of passersby, on their own scale. 

Whether it is a performance stage, an artistic interactive installation, or a pavilion with a social purpose, all of these projects selected are an invitation to open up the space for users, creating outdoor encounters and fostering human interactions.

Cultural and educational pavilions:

These are structures created with the intention of promoting cultural and educational exchanges within the community.

CCP Pavilion / República Portatil

© Gino Zavala Bianchi
© Gino Zavala Bianchi
© Gino Zavala Bianchi
© Gino Zavala Bianchi

The Yellow Pavilion / Architecture for Humans

Courtesy of Gentiana Pallaska
Courtesy of Gentiana Pallaska
Courtesy of Gentiana Pallaska
Courtesy of Gentiana Pallaska

Catalyst Cube Installation / Will Sandy Design Studio + Incursiones

© Edgar Martinez
© Edgar Martinez
© Rui Cardozo
© Rui Cardozo

Artistic and performance structures: 

Structures blending art and architecture, these pavilions function as quiet retreats and performance surfaces in parks or public plazas. 

Rounds Theater Pavilion / SPORTS

© Nick Zukauskas
© Nick Zukauskas
© Nick Zukauskas
© Nick Zukauskas

Belvedere Pavilion / Kawahara Krause Architects

Courtesy of Kawahara Krause Architects
Courtesy of Kawahara Krause Architects
Courtesy of Kawahara Krause Architects
Courtesy of Kawahara Krause Architects

Ripple Pavilion / Atelier Chang

© Mr Kyungsub Shin
© Mr Kyungsub Shin
© Mr Kyungsub Shin
© Mr Kyungsub Shin

AirMesh Pavilion / AIRLAB

Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion

Social gathering spaces:

The aim of these types of projects is simply to provide spaces for taking a break from work, informal gatherings, and small social events, generating common grounds for collective use.

Timber Dome / Tham & Videgård

© Åke Eson Lindman
© Åke Eson Lindman
© Åke Eson Lindman
© Åke Eson Lindman

Frame Pavilion / Menthol Architects

© Anush Aleksanyan, Edvard Budnikov, Rastsislau Piakhouski
© Anush Aleksanyan, Edvard Budnikov, Rastsislau Piakhouski
© Anush Aleksanyan, Edvard Budnikov, Rastsislau Piakhouski
© Anush Aleksanyan, Edvard Budnikov, Rastsislau Piakhouski

Kotakrat Pavilion / PARISAULI ARSITEK STUDIO

© Klereng Creative
© Klereng Creative
© Klereng Creative
© Klereng Creative

8-23-VI Pavilion / Medium

© Benjamin Wells
© Benjamin Wells
© Benjamin Wells
© Benjamin Wells

Cite: Paula Pintos. "Pavilions in Cities: 10 Structures that Foster Human Interactions" 23 Oct 2020. ArchDaily.

