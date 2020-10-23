Pavilions in Cities: 10 Structures that Foster Human Interactions

+ 27

As dwellers of big cities, we tend to be dragged into a very fast-paced lifestyle. Surrounded by monumental buildings and infrastructure, we can easily lose sight of key spaces that connect us with our neighborhood and provide us with rare moments of peace and enjoyment. Appropriation of the environment we inhabit becomes an uncommon circumstance.

In cities where public spaces are sometimes overlooked or misused, the need for human-scale structures is fundamental. To foster civic participation, recreation, socialization, and overall, making the city more livable and enjoyable for its citizens, relatively small landmarks in the public realm generates opportunities for users to interact with the surrounding space in various ways. In order to create these discoveries, one common and easy resource used has been the creation of simple pavilions or installations, seizing the attention of passersby, on their own scale.

Whether it is a performance stage, an artistic interactive installation, or a pavilion with a social purpose, all of these projects selected are an invitation to open up the space for users, creating outdoor encounters and fostering human interactions.

Cultural and educational pavilions:

These are structures created with the intention of promoting cultural and educational exchanges within the community.

Artistic and performance structures:

Structures blending art and architecture, these pavilions function as quiet retreats and performance surfaces in parks or public plazas.

Social gathering spaces:

The aim of these types of projects is simply to provide spaces for taking a break from work, informal gatherings, and small social events, generating common grounds for collective use.