Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Norway
  5. The Cuckoo's Nest Cabin / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter

The Cuckoo's Nest Cabin / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter

Save this project
The Cuckoo's Nest Cabin / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter

© Knut Folstad© Knut Folstad© Knut Folstad© Knut Folstad+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges, Sauna
Norway
  • Architects: Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Knut Folstad
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artemide, Bega, EGE, Meling, Reggiani, Alvdal Surlag AS, Eilo Tre AS, Kota Inari, Norheimsmia, Osterhausgaten Dører og Vinduer, RA Norway AS, Steinovn
Save this picture!
© Knut Folstad
© Knut Folstad

Text description provided by the architects. The cabin in the woods is inspired by reading Henry Thoreau´s "Walden Pound". Architectural design is closely related to old farmhouses from the local valleys. The central room is dominated by a large fireplace and large room height. It opens onto the sun and lake views.

Save this picture!
© Knut Folstad
© Knut Folstad
Save this picture!
© Knut Folstad
© Knut Folstad

Bedrooms and storage rooms located at the back. The sloping walls protect the shingle cladding from weather stress and keep the terrace dry throughout the year. On the outside, both the roof and walls are clad with heartwood pine shingles. Inside is used pine planks which are cut to the entire thickness of the log.

Save this picture!
© Knut Folstad
© Knut Folstad
Save this picture!
Main cabin
Main cabin
Save this picture!
© Knut Folstad
© Knut Folstad

The planks, therefore, have a tapered thickness which provides an extra challenge for the carpenter during laying. The sauna annex consists of a sauna with a self-designed aluminum bathtub and a wood stove.

Save this picture!
© Knut Folstad
© Knut Folstad

In addition, is a restroom with sliding glass doors that can be opened to the forest and lake. Both the cabin and sauna are set on poles so that the whole construction is lifted above the ground. It causes all surface water from both rain and melting snow to easily drains away. All fixed furnishing, including doors and sofas, are made on-site.

Save this picture!
© Knut Folstad
© Knut Folstad

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Fyresdal Municipality, Norway

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSaunaNorway
Cite: "The Cuckoo's Nest Cabin / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter" 23 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950066/the-cuckoos-nest-cabin-hoem-plus-folstad-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream