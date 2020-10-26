Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
SculptureCenter / Andrew Berman Architect

© Michael Moran© Michael Moran© Michael Moran© Michael Moran+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum, Renovation, Decoration & Ornament
Queens, United States
  • Architect In Charge:Andrew Berman
  • Design Team:Andrew Berman, FAIA, Project Architect; Dan Misri, Project Architect; Vinci So, Project Architect
  • Clients:SculptureCenter
  • Engineering:Altieri Sebor Wieber Consulting Engineers, Gilsanz Murray Steficek LLP, RA Consultants
  • Contractor:Adam Developers Enterprise
  • City:Queens
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

Text description provided by the architects. The building housing the SculptureCenter was constructed as a repair facility for locomotives in 1918. It had served most of its life as an industrial space. Maya Lin had performed a light renovation to get the SculptureCenter into the space. Our initial brief for this project called for the design of a fire stair to provide egress from the cellar level of the SculptureCenter.

© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran
Section
Section
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

We began discussions with Mary Ceruti, the museum director, to understand what, in addition to a fire stair was missing from their art venue. A proper entry, reception, a bookshop, elevator, additional gallery space, as well as the need of improved circulation to view the work made the list. We decided to see how, on a very limited budget, we could provide for this larger reimagining of the gallery experience and building.

© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

We designed a new two story building that was built in the adjacent lot. The new building stitches into the original industrial building at the ground floor and cellar levels. Our strategic work was enough to transform the entire gallery experience and operations of the building. Two new courtyards were created to extend the SculptureCenter’s use of the site. Natural light and robust primary materials that speak to the existing building and industrial neighborhood were used to extend the distinct atmosphere of the SculptureCenter through the expansion.

© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

Project location

Address:Long Island City, Queens, New York, United States

Cite: "SculptureCenter / Andrew Berman Architect" 26 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950065/sculpturecenter-andrew-berman-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

