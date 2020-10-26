Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Islesboro Residence, Boathouse & Studio / Andrew Berman Architect

Islesboro Residence, Boathouse & Studio / Andrew Berman Architect

Islesboro Residence, Boathouse & Studio / Andrew Berman Architect

© Michael Moran

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Islesboro, United States
  Architects: Andrew Berman Architect
  Area:  7400 ft²
  Year:  2014
  Photographs:  Michael Moran
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lutron, RW Hardware, Spore Inc
  Lead Architects: Andrew Berman
  Design Team: Andrew Berman (Principal / Lead Designer), Mariko Tsunooka (Project Manager), Lizzie Hodges, Dan Misri
  City: Islesboro
© Michael Moran
Text description provided by the architects. The site is a peninsula located on an island off the Maine coast, with long views south of Penobscot Bay and the Camden Hills beyond. The terrain is varied in elevation and includes a meadow, woods, and tidal pools. A twelve-foot tidal range makes for a dynamic shoreline in flux and emphasizes the dramatic vertical section of the site. 

© Michael Moran
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Michael Moran
Three buildings were designed for this project; a house, a boathouse with a dock, and a studio. Each structure is sited and designed to enhance a nuanced appreciation of the specific terrain. Views, daylight, and prevailing breezes were considered. Inhabiting each of the structures, and moving between the three, leads to a continuous reading and exploring of the unique and variable site.

© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran
The buildings are framed in wood. The structure is revealed in places, covered in others. The buildings are clad in stained cedar.  The building designs and material selections were informed by the site and the local construction culture. Local building precedents were valuable instructors as to how to build in a natural and meaningful manner in this particular context. 

© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

Cite: "Islesboro Residence, Boathouse & Studio / Andrew Berman Architect" 26 Oct 2020. ArchDaily.

