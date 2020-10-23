Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Beauty Salon in Harajuku / nanometer architecture

© Koji Tsuchiya

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellbeing, Wellness Interiors
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Design Team :Atsumi Nonaka,Yuki Mitani
  • Client :so.
  • Contractor :ROOVICE
  • City:Shibuya City
  • Country:Japan
© Koji Tsuchiya
© Koji Tsuchiya

Text description provided by the architects. Open some doors and go ahead. A hair salon is a place that opens up an unknown door to meet a new self.

Entering a narrow alley from Harajuku’s Meiji-dori, if you walk a little, the appearance of the town changes completely. It is a walking space away from the noise and cars can not enter. As you move forward, many hair salons and small stores appear in succession. From there, enter the alley further, open the door facing the outside, and go up the stairs is the planned site. Located on the second floor of a two-story tenant building, there is one tenant on one floor. Therefore, the entrance starts from the stairs.

© Koji Tsuchiya
© Koji Tsuchiya
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Koji Tsuchiya
© Koji Tsuchiya

I thought of getting through the many doors from the main street to the inside of the store, and pulled in the alley from the stairs to the inside of the salon. Through the reception, looking back, there is a large door open. Passing the door and going down the stairs three steps, a space surrounded by many doors will appear. This is a stage / cut space for change.

© Koji Tsuchiya
© Koji Tsuchiya

A door was used for each cut surface. It is a starting point to face the unknown self. The dresser made of steel has an arch shape at the top, and has pursued delicacy by thinning the member size to the limit that has been established. When seen from the front, existence is vague, and the meaning of the form fades away. However, there are various things such as a dryer holder, mirror, wax, magazines, planting, etc., and the function as a dresser is integrated.

© Koji Tsuchiya
© Koji Tsuchiya

Like Alice in Wonderland, visitors come through the door and take an adventure to find a new self. Although the delicate steel frame does not seem like a door at first glance, it aimed at such a space that boosts people coming in secret.

© Koji Tsuchiya
© Koji Tsuchiya

Project location

Address:1-9-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

