World
World
  Dulwich Hill Vaults House / Benn + Penna Architecture

© Tom Ferguson© Tom Ferguson© Katherine Lu© Tom Ferguson

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Dulwich Hill, Australia
  Lead Architects:Benn + Penna Architecture
  Design Team:Andrew Benn, Rachel Stratford, Pouwel Wind
  Clients:Undisclosed
  Engineering:PMI Engineers
  Landscape:Arborliz
  City:Dulwich Hill
  Country:Australia
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

Text description provided by the architects. Dulwich Hill Vaults is alterations and additions to an existing freestanding cottage in Sydney’s inner west. The project retains the existing house and introduces new living spaces in a structure to the rear directly connected to the garden.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

The new additions are an augmented duplicate of the existing cottage and seem to hover above the concrete walls on delicate pilotis. The existing and new roofs are connected by an akin natural terracotta colour and hipped roof geometry.

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

Within the new additions is three distinct spaces, defined by the truncated ceiling vaults above them – one is the living space, one containing kitchen and dining spaces, and the last is the study pocket. The purpose of the vaults is to demarcate the spaces without the need for physical walls.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Section 01
Section 01
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

The main entry is from the existing cottage, where you can see right through the house down a generous hallway. Either side of this hallway are the private spaces of the house – bedrooms, bathrooms, and rumpus – clearly enclosed and tucked away from the rest of the home.

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

At the rear of the house, a concrete terrace extends from the living room, a platform for leisure activity. An inbuilt bbq and seat grow from its perimeter and creates a frame for a lush garden to grow behind over time.

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

