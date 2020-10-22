The Hidden House / Inly Studio

+ 20

Architect In Charge: Pakorn Yoodee

Design Team: Wipada Wangjoi, Chayanin Anantasate

Client: Sujinna Sanchareon, Lapparin Rakphong

Engineering: Pilawan piliyapokhai

Landscape: Karn Boonsawat

Collaborators: Tanapol Rungworakul

City: Chiang Mai

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. When privacy that matters, that why space was embraced

In addition of design a house located in the land of housing estate property in Chiangmai, Thailand. With the specific requirement of the owner that new settle, a sense of privacy is used as a tool to define a boundary and architecture language in this project.

We forms the singularity of this project from the privacy that related directly with living quality follow the owner requirement, Area of all house define from double-wall skin, The primary white skin wall that embrace the whole space is set as fence for privacy and express to the street with this some symbolic element message but if we looking invert space, it no obvious wall line but show up how lively behind this fence wall .

In order to ensure flexibility in the first-floor living space show in transition and open plan system for serving the lively activity like kitchen living room and pool villa, Even though how emphatic wall frame the boundary system, but there are no separate of flow inside the house, The duplex level of the semi-living room is prepared for relaxing atmosphere, the intimacy of each function collecting by this design, that the reason for this house speaks in its own language.

Upper floor function defined the rhythm of the void of the wall, Solid wall related the privacy, even though the opening wall was considerate to not disrupt privacy behind, and because offset line of the second wall boundary take a gap between this two, Natural light can make a nice temperature atmosphere and vertical garden can be a panoramic view for upper floor also.

The essence of the white form was compound with home essence by trim the curve and add some wooden element in some part, it seems all building hidden behind the wall but at the same time, that the way of embrace itself of this house.