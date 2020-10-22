Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. The Hidden House / Inly Studio

The Hidden House / Inly Studio

The Hidden House / Inly Studio

© Panoramic Studio© Panoramic Studio© Panoramic Studio© Panoramic Studio+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Chiang Mai, Thailand
  • Architects: Inly Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Panoramic Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bluescope, COTTO, Hafele, Lamitak, Aluminum ORM
  • Architect In Charge:Pakorn Yoodee
  • Design Team:Wipada Wangjoi, Chayanin Anantasate
  • Client:Sujinna Sanchareon, Lapparin Rakphong
  • Engineering:Pilawan piliyapokhai
  • Landscape:Karn Boonsawat
  • Collaborators:Tanapol Rungworakul
  • City:Chiang Mai
  • Country:Thailand
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

Text description provided by the architects. When privacy that matters, that why space was embraced

In addition of design a house located in the land of housing estate property in Chiangmai, Thailand. With the specific requirement of the owner that new settle, a sense of privacy is used as a tool to define a boundary and architecture language in this project.

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

We forms the singularity of this project from the privacy that related directly with living quality follow the owner requirement, Area of all house define from double-wall skin, The primary white skin wall that embrace the whole space is set as fence for privacy and express to the street with this some symbolic element message but if we looking invert space, it no obvious wall line but show up how lively behind this fence wall .

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

In order to ensure flexibility in the first-floor living space show in transition and open plan system for serving the lively activity like kitchen living room and pool villa, Even though how emphatic wall frame the boundary system, but there are no separate of flow inside the house, The duplex level of the semi-living room is prepared for relaxing atmosphere, the intimacy of each function collecting by this design, that the reason for this house speaks in its own language.

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

Upper floor function defined the rhythm of the void of the wall, Solid wall related the privacy, even though the opening wall was considerate to not disrupt privacy behind, and because offset line of the second wall boundary take a gap between this two, Natural light can make a nice temperature atmosphere and vertical garden can be a panoramic view for upper floor also.

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
Exploded Plans
Exploded Plans
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

The essence of the white form was compound with home essence by trim the curve and add some wooden element in some part, it seems all building hidden behind the wall but at the same time, that the way of embrace itself of this house.

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

