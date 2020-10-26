Apartment 05 / Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

+ 15

Building Team: RCB, ACB, AEB Conception

Engineering: BIM Structure

City: Toulouse

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Since a ski accident, the client is in a wheelchair. Touched with 4 limbs, he had to negotiate with his handicap to rebuild himself, until he became an athlete. He is a member of the French Olympic Quad Rugby team.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

The project shows a virtuous, balanced negotiation between Architect/Customer/Disability, avoiding giving the last word to the disability. The result is a designed space that takes into account, without suffering them, the constraints of mobility.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

Paradoxically, these constraints, due to their combined particularities, are the hallmark of this project.