Okura House / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Buildings
Chuo City, Japan
  • Design Team:TAISEI DESIGN PLANNERS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS, Sylvain Dubuisson
  • Facade Designer:Sylvain Dubuisson
  • Clients:CHUO BUILDING Company Limited
  • City:Chuo City
  • Country:Japan
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Text description provided by the architects. 4th generation building in Ginza seeks for further advancement of tradition and innovation. This 4th generation “Okura House” dates back to the Meiji era.This building stands at the corner of Ginza 2-chome which is called the platinum corner and lined up with famous brands.

© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Plan
Plan
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
It is also the birthplace of Taisei Corporation.Amid a growing concern of a megaquake in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the old Okura House has metamorphosed into a high earthquake resistance building with advanced facilities to support BCP (Business Continuity Plan) of tenants. The DNA of the 2nd building that survived the Great Kanto earthquake in 1923 and air raids in the Second World War has been succeeded in DNA of this building. Horizontal louvers and vertical louvers are installed on exterior facing Chuo/ Marronnier Dori and on elevator hall side respectively to control sunlight and reduce air-conditioning costs. This building can strike a good balance between traditional townscape of Ginza and constant evolution.- Flexible façade showing a variety of features.

© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Elevation
Elevation
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
The 1st through 3rd floors are used for Cartier Ginza boutique, and its stone-and-metal exterior gives an impression of Cartier head office in Paris. Above the 4th floor exterior is covered by wood-grain pattern frame having the shoji (paper sliding door) look, which produces completely different atmosphere in sun-lit daytime and illuminated nighttime. As a building housing the luxury brand, the “attachment skin” is applied to make façade flexible in anticipation of future exterior renovation.

© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Advanced vibration control device We have developed a space-saving ceiling damper which can reduce sways caused by earthquakes. By installing those devices on joints between columns and beams in the ceiling, a high level of safety was achieved without affecting individual ownership spaces.

Project location

Address:2-chōme-6-16 Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo 104-0061, Japan

TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
