Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. House Interiors
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Rhythm House / Julius Taminiau Architects

Rhythm House / Julius Taminiau Architects

Save this project
Rhythm House / Julius Taminiau Architects

© Norbert Wunderling© Norbert Wunderling© Norbert Wunderling© Norbert Wunderling+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
House Interiors, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Julius Taminiau Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Norbert Wunderling
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Foreco, Librecad, Veermand De Rijp B.V.
  • Lead Architects:Julius Taminiau
  • Design Team:Julius Taminiau, Stefani Vozila, Tom Martin, Claire Besset, Agauste Gasperaityte
  • Engineering:Olde Hanter Bouwconstructies
  • Landscape:Architaco
  • City:Amsterdam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Norbert Wunderling
© Norbert Wunderling

Text description provided by the architects. Goethe once wrote: “architecture is frozen music”. But for Julius Taminiau this didn’t feel right. “Architecture is not frozen or static, it’s dynamic, you enter a building, move through a building, the sun(light) and shadows change constantly, sometimes you see rain falling, the people (and vegetation) “using” the building are all moving and even the building could be moved by simply opening a window or a door.” 

Save this picture!
© Norbert Wunderling
© Norbert Wunderling

“What then is the relation between music and architecture? Music in its broadest definition is organised sound. Architecture is in that same broad sense organised light. Music has - like architecture - proportion, composition, and structure. Architecture needs - like music - rhythm, melody, and soul. Architecture is music experienced through another sense.”  This was the starting point for Rhythm House, to approach architecture like music, but instead of using sound, using light; Rhythm House as an instrument played by the sun. 

Save this picture!
© Norbert Wunderling
© Norbert Wunderling
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Norbert Wunderling
© Norbert Wunderling

During the rhythm of the day and the 4 seasons the views, weather, light, and shadows change constantly. It makes you more aware of, appreciative, and in line with the rhythms of nature. The (rhythmic) open timber cladding, the careful (melodic) placement of large and small windows - sometimes (partially) concealed behind the open cladding -, the double-height spaces, the rhythmic staircase, the open rhythmic mezzanine floors, and balustrades provide the “musical scores” for the house. 

The house is designed to deal with summers that are getting warmer every year.  To prevent the need for air conditioning multiple windows could be opened. Some doors and windows are concealed behind the cladding. These doors and windows can be opened and used for (cross) ventilation in summer (also in the evenings) whilst providing shading and preventing people and animals from freely getting inside.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Wunderling
© Norbert Wunderling
Save this picture!
© Norbert Wunderling
© Norbert Wunderling

The idea behind the floorplan is to make it super flexible in order to adapt to changing (family) needs. In some sort of sense, it’s inspired by a warehouse, divided by a central staircase. On the ground floor are 2 double-height spaces next to both sides of the central staircase/circulation area. The ceiling height is 5 meters. For the sake of flexibility steel angle beams (including fixing points at every 10 cm)  have been placed at a height of 2.5 meters, on which a (mezzanine) floor can easily and quickly be made, extended, or removed. In this way, it is possible to adapt to the family needs over many years (possibly generations) and the rhythm of the family. On the second floor 3 bedrooms are situated, all having double-height spaces and (mezzanine) floors are placed on steel angle beams as well. There is a small roof terrace which connects the mezzanine floors of the bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Wunderling
© Norbert Wunderling

The house is built entirely of wood, except for the concrete foundation. The heat pump, together with the 30 carefully integrated solar panels, ventilation with heat recovery, shower drains with heat recovery, airtightness, and extra-thick insulation ensure very low energy consumption. The house is fully electric. 

Save this picture!
© Norbert Wunderling
© Norbert Wunderling

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Julius Taminiau Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsDetailDecoration & OrnamentThe Netherlands
Cite: "Rhythm House / Julius Taminiau Architects" 30 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949982/rhythm-house-julius-taminiau-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream