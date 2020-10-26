Submit a Project Advertise
3XN Book Launch: Beyond Buildings

Join ArchDaily's Christele Harrouk, Kim Herforth Nielsen, Founder and Creative Director 3XN, and Kasper Guldager Jensen, Founder GXN for an exclusive conversation about the studio's new monograph “Beyond Buildings".

The new book paints the portrait of 3XN and GXN by showcasing both process and practice to illustrate a studio fully engaged with the Era of Knowledge.

