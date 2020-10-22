Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Open House Worlwide Festival 2020: 48-Hour Non-Stop Streamed Events, Discussions and Tours in +40 Cities

This autumn, Open House Worldwide (OHWW) will stage its first collaborative event: a free 48-hour non-stop streamed festival of events, discussions, tours and more.

With contributions from architects, designers, urbanists and citizens in over 40 Open House cities from across the network, Open House Worldwide will tackle the most important issues facing our built environments across the world, from the climate crisis to housing; transport to post-pandemic design.

Global thinking for global challenges

Ten years after the Open House Worldwide network was founded, it has become more clear than ever that the challenges we face as individual neighbourhoods, cities and nations are challenges shared across the globe. Whether it is the Covid-19 pandemic or the ongoing climate crisis, the scale of these issues and others transcend borders and time zones and require bold, broad and interconnected responses.

The Open House Worldwide network will provide a platform to tackle these challenges, sharing innovative responses to the pandemic in Taipei to urban thinkers in London; taking perspectives on design and disability in Chicago to audiences in Slovenia; or opening conversations on public housing between Barcelona, Buenos Aires, Vienna and beyond.

As with all Open House events, the Open House Worldwide festival will be free to access and enjoy. The festival will be broadcast via the Open House Worldwide website.

Courtesy of Entel. Image Open House Santiago
Visit buildings across the world

As well as discussions and interviews on the key issues facing our cities and the built environment, the Open House Worldwide Festival will provide opportunities to tour buildings in cities across the world at a time when travel is otherwise restricted.

The festival will feature live and pre-recorded video tours of homes, cultural buildings, religious buildings, infrastructural facilities and more, covering design styles from regions as diverse as Mexico City, Lagos, Basel, Seoul and Melbourne.

The full festival programme will be announced on November 2nd.

Check more information here.

  • Title

    Open House Worldwide Festival 2020

  • Type

    Festival / Biennial

  • Organizers

    Open House Worldwide

  • From

    November 14, 2020 09:00 AM

  • Until

    November 15, 2020 08:00 PM

