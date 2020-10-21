Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Pakistan
  5. Salim Habib Education Complex / Ali Arshad Associates

Salim Habib Education Complex / Ali Arshad Associates

Save this project
Salim Habib Education Complex / Ali Arshad Associates

© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, University
Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan
  • Architect In Charge:Ali Naqvi
  • Design Team:M. Uzair Matin, Adnan Yamin, Waqas Junaid, Syed Danial Ali
  • Clients:The Salim Habib Education Foundation
  • Engineering:Republic Engineering Corporation Private Limited
  • Landscape:Ali Arshad Associates
  • Consultants:Suhail Ahmed Associates, Hasnain Associates
  • Contractors:Ittefaq Group
  • City:Toba Tek Singh
  • Country:Pakistan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography
© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The project is envisioned as a modern educational facility and a college building that acts as a knowledge hub for the region and would inspire the youth to seek higher education. The site is nestled between lush mandarin orchards in the city of Toba Tek Singh. The building is a part of the greater 50-acre education and healthcare campus aimed at providing quality education to the entire central Punjab region.

Save this picture!
© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography
© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography

The program of the project comprises of lecture halls, computer and sciences labs, a well-equipped double-storey library, and two seminar halls along with administrative and faculty offices organized around a courtyard which forms a central multifunctional communal space. The entrance at the north side breaks away from the orthogonal form of the building and creates an inviting approach by lifting the seminar hall, on top of which sits a massive wind-catcher allowing natural ventilation. The courtyard rises vertically providing a visual connection from all floors and facilitating natural air flow throughout the building. A translucent fabric canopy floats over the courtyard which provides shade against the direct sun and contrasts the solidity of the built form with an ethereal lightness. Link bridges spanning over the courtyard provide connection on all floors and offer break-out and informal gathering spaces for students.

Save this picture!
© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography
© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography
© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography

One of the many challenges of the site was extreme temperatures in hot seasons thus there was a need to insulate the building without compromising the quality of light entering the spaces. In response to this, a double skin façade was conceived on the southeast and west sides of the building. This considerably cools down the temperatures inside the building by mitigating solar gain and allowing the building to have a unique identity. This perforated screen, built with 690,000 red bricks, is a perfect amalgamation of local craftsmanship and technology, designed in response to the intense local climatic conditions. The pattern of the screen echoes the surrounding foliage, the concept of which is to embody a growing tree of knowledge.

Save this picture!
© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography
© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography

The site, located in a small rural town, posed several challenges ranging from limited access to skilled labor to lack of advanced building materials. Pre-cast and in-situ terrazzo floors are used extensively alongside the red bricks façade. To consciously reduce the overall carbon footprint, the building mostly employs locally manufactured materials, all of which allows us to celebrate the indigenous architecture and traditional language. The design process is motivated by sensitivity and a climate-conscious approach which has allowed us to create architecture that stands as a modern landmark while being firmly rooted in its context.

Save this picture!
© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography
© Focus Art and Architecture; RDC Architectural Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Toba Tek Singh, Toba Tek Singh District, Punjab, Pakistan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ali Arshad Associates
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityPakistan
Cite: "Salim Habib Education Complex / Ali Arshad Associates" 21 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949942/salim-habib-education-complex-ali-arshad-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream