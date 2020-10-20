Submit a Project Advertise
The Box House / TRAANSPACE

The Box House / TRAANSPACE

© Tejas Shah Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vadodara, India
  • Architects: TRAANSPACE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tejas Shah Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Dulux, Kohler, Akash Italian, Hybec, Jai Jalaram Bricks, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Urvi Shah
  • Design Team:Kunjal, Helly, Sanjana
  • Clients:Hardik Patel
  • Site Engineering:Bhadresh Patel
  • City:Vadodara
  • Country:India
© Tejas Shah Photography
© Tejas Shah Photography

SITE AND CLIENT BRIEF - The House is on plot area of 4500 sq.ft. which is located in gated community surrounded by bungalows on adjoining sides and access way only on the south. The client wanted the house to be outlined for a family of four. Having lived in a very utilitarian house until now, they desired a shift to a house closer to nature. Expecting the design to be very functional they at the same time believed in maximalism. To develop a concept which responds to the context and the client brief has been a journey for us.

© Tejas Shah Photography
© Tejas Shah Photography
Plans
Plans
© Tejas Shah Photography
© Tejas Shah Photography

SPATIAL ORGANIZATION - The internal zonal articulation is kept simple, with a distinct delineation of common, semi-private and private zones. The common areas comprising of living, dining, kitchen and a guest bedroom are housed on the lower level, main bedrooms on the first and the semi-private spaces lie on the level above it. The heart of the design is the central courtyard strategically created to establish visual linkages and connectivity in all the three dimensions. The spaces on the ground floor are arranged in a C around this court. Together with the outdoor landscape, this quad frame beautiful views for the living and the dining. The staircase placed in this courtyard takes one to the above floor. Bedrooms on this floor are riveted by a common reading area. The staircase further takes one to the second level encompassing the entertainment room and a landscaped terrace.

© Tejas Shah Photography
© Tejas Shah Photography

CONCEPT DEVELOPMENT - The main concept was to open out each space and have green pockets in sync with nature. The heart of the design is the central courtyard strategically created to establish visual linkages. After leaving the regulation margins, an additional setback was planned on the front road facing side of the plot. A garden was conceptualized in this expanse. Living, dining and staircase forming the active core of the house, were designed with limited or no wall separation between them. Aligned to the client’s brief, landscaped pockets were planned in and around these spaces to keep them open, connected and in sync with nature. Spaces overlooking these green scopes were designed on the above floors.

© Tejas Shah Photography
© Tejas Shah Photography

The facade is flanked by balconies and terraces at different levels to cut the direct entry of sunlight thus acting as buffer for the main functional spaces. The elevation thus strikes a balance between solidity and transparency. Boxes are used as elements to add character to the climate responsive balcony of the master bedroom. A shift in material from brick to exposed grey plaster distinguishes this volume. This concept of boxes is then taken further while developing the overall design language. The interior colour scheme is conceptualized to be neutral and the material palette minimal. All the furniture is either customized as per design or handcrafted on site as per details. Wood and metal became the key elements while developing the furniture. Used differently at different spaces against the subtle backdrops of white and grey, these materials are then overlaid with pastel furnishings and accessories.

© Tejas Shah Photography
© Tejas Shah Photography

The Courtyard - The central courtyard was strategically designed to blur the boundaries between inside and outside. It further helps in establishing visual linkages and connections in all three dimensions. Along with the garden, it frames beautiful views for the living area. In line with the deck, it dispenses an experience of being set in the greens for the dining. In the vertical axis, it connects all the floors exuding different experiences at each level. The black terrazzo flooring done on site by local craftsmen and the umbrella tree becomes the highlight on the ground floor, the play of natural light through the slit window on the first and the sciography cast by the skylight on the second. Lastly, this courtyard houses the staircase. With its sleek design in wood and metal in line with the house’s furniture concept, the staircase is crafted elsewhere and then assembled on site. 

© Tejas Shah Photography
© Tejas Shah Photography
Diagram
Diagram
© Tejas Shah Photography
© Tejas Shah Photography

The Window Seating - Designed to add character to the façade, the window seating was designed in sync with the box concept. A shift in material from brick to exposed grey plaster distinguishes this volume on the exterior. Connecting the garden with the interior this seating in the living room is a cozy nook to sip a cup of coffee while enjoying the view.

© Tejas Shah Photography
© Tejas Shah Photography

The Terrace - On the second floor, overlooking the garden on the ground floor is the terrace. Designed to satisfy dual purpose, one as a spillover space for small parties or gatherings and two to act as a warm alcove for some family time. Most of the space was planned to be kept free or with loose furniture to cater to the first function while a metal gazebo with swing element was conceptualized for the second. Greenery was then added to complete the space.

© Tejas Shah Photography
© Tejas Shah Photography

Cite: "The Box House / TRAANSPACE" 20 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949939/the-box-house-traanspace> ISSN 0719-8884

