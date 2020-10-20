Stefano Boeri Reveals Circular Wooden Installation, Bringing Nature and Humans Together

Stefano Boeri Interiors has unveiled images of his latest circular wooden installation, in an open-air setting of contemporary art. Entitled TREE-ROOM, the project in which “humans and living nature come together, between meditation and contemplation”, is designed for Arte Sella and is located in the garden of Villa Strobele in Val di Sella, in Northern Italy.

+ 13

Blending into its environment, adapting to its context surrounded by greenery, TREE-ROOM, a circular structure of 12 meters in diameter, embraces three trees, the symbol of the forests that were swept away by the Vaia storm, on October 29th in 2018. In fact, the installation “seems to hover from the ground evoking a cyclical typical image of Nature, […] underlining a new alliance between living nature and human being”. TREE-ROOM generates various levels, from which it is possible to admire the living nature and the surrounding. A private room for meditation and an open-air theatre, the visually permeable installation creates a game of lights and shadows.

A room inhabited by three trees […] You can enter - and feel the difference between them and us: that of their lives and their time, intelligence and perceptions, movement, and stability. Or, on the other hand, once you sit in front of them, you can grasp the affinities between us and them: biological, organic affinities of vital species that manifest themselves in the absolute individuality of each subject, of each specimen. The room is just an opportunity for confrontation; for us - and perhaps for them too. -- Stefano Boeri.

Related Article Stefano Boeri Releases Architectural Short Film "Troiane", Following the Journey and Transformation of Tree Logs

Using mainly FSC and PFSC certified timber, the project takes on also foundations made of ribbed plates of corten steel, which seem to rise from the ground and support the circular discs in a natural pinkish larch, interspersed with vertical load-bearing baffles in treated natural larch. On another hand, the colors of the treated vertical septa are due to a sustainable and ecological solution of iron oxide and apple vinegar that allows the alpine larch surfaces to blacken, generating “an optical depth effect that gives the whole work a strong dynamism”.

Arte Sella, ever since 2017, has been collaborating with the world of Architecture and Design, with the participation of international protagonists such as Michele De Lucchi, Kengo Kuma, Eduardo Souto De Moura, and Ian Ritchie, under the supervision of Marco Imperadori, Professor of Design and Technological Innovation at Politecnico di Milano. TREE-ROOM is the latest permanent addition to Val di Sella, designed by Stefano Boeri Interiors.