Music Building of AUA / TJAD

Music Building of AUA / TJAD

© Yuan Ma

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Higher Education
Hefei, China
  • Architects: TJAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18842
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yuan Ma
  • Architecture Design Team:Qiang Chen, Wensheng Wang, Jun Zhou, Wen Ye, Ran Chen, Kun Gong, Mingxu Zhou
  • Interior Design Team:Qiang Chen, Jianru Chen, Qingtao Bai, Ranran Lu
  • Engineer Design Team:Xi Li, Gang Jin
  • Mechanics Design Team:Wei Li, Qing Wang, Jing Huang, Zhizhen Xu
  • City:Hefei
  • Country:China
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma

Text description provided by the architects. The music building is located in the southwest corner of the western teaching group of AUA, which is the end of the East-West landscape axis of the campus. It is composed of two buildings in the south and the north, which are connected by a 3-floor corridor bridge. A huge opening with a height of 3 floors is formed under the corridor bridge, which corresponds to the west gate of the campus.

© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma

The interface at outer side along the campus ring road follows continuity with neighboring buildings, while the interface towards the inside is tortuous, so as to respond with the central water landscape.

© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma

On the east side of the North building, two wings are set up above the water surface, with a hydrophilic platform at the bottom and a two-story viewfinder on the upper part. The corridor is used to strengthen the connection with adjacent buildings, and the pleasant small space softens the scale of the building.

© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma

The dark grey large overhanging volume of concert hall located on the 2nd floor of the main hall highlights its uniqueness among the teaching group. A shared music atrium is surrounded with ramps connecting different elevations between the teaching rehearsal area and the piano room area. People can wander in the space full of natural light and experience the charm of the blend of architecture and music.

© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma

 The piano room units adopt corner window with floor-to-floor height to shape individual rest space for inhabitants. The windows with different orientation and direction strengthen the individuality, forming a rhythm like piano keys.

© Yuan Ma
© Yuan Ma

Project location

Address:Hefei, Anhui, China

Cite: "Music Building of AUA / TJAD" 22 Oct 2020. ArchDaily.

© Yuan Ma

