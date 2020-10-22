Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Portugal
  5. Inbetween Pavilion / Pontoatelier

Inbetween Pavilion / Pontoatelier

Save this project
Inbetween Pavilion / Pontoatelier

© Mariana Lopes© Mariana Lopes© Mariana Lopes© Mariana Lopes+ 22

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Historic Preservation
Portugal
  • Architects: Pontoatelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mariana Lopes
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Archicad, Basalt Stones, Crytomeria wood
  • Arquitetos Responsáveis:Ana Pedro Ferreira + Pedro Maria Ribeiro
  • Comissão:walk&Talk festival
  • Consultores:Luis Brum
  • Construtores:Luis Brum, Mário Medeiros, Rúben Monfort e António Silva
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion is designed and built at a time when the world changes, responding to a collective space, when we cannot meet. We start from the matter of the place. Cryptomeria wood and volcanic stone. It is through this volcanic matter that a metric of distance and / or approximation is defined. A measure of this time.

Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes

An open-air room is designed, where the experience of the land and the design of the sky are intended. A boundary drawn in a square with four entrances stipulating the rule of a regular grid of 2mx2m. In the place of vibrant vegetation, 25 volcanic rocks are placed, aligned with the axis of the structure under a volcanic pavement that defines the perimeter of the intervention.

Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes

The boundary that surrounds this “volcanic carpet” is made of local wood, Japanese-origin Cryptomeria. This gains the structure and shape of a half “Cafuão” (wooden structure for drying corn or tobacco), a structure that emerges from the ground and tilts under the sky. The project is drawn on the geometry of a 20m x 20m square. The metric that defines its dimension is composed by the repetition of 2m by 2m creating the measure of distance between the structure. From this volcanic environment, the matter of Fire arises almost as a constructive matter. On the one hand in the volcanic constitution, on the other hand in a method of wood conservation through the use of a Japanese technique Shou Sugi Ban. 

Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes

This wooden structure will be burned and the pavilion takes on a black atmosphere, which contains an interior / exterior experience in opposition to its green location. Time is also the builder of this piece, through a slow and inverse process. (From the outside in). The wood will disappear and only the stones will be left imprinting a new time in this territory.

Save this picture!
© Mariana Lopes
© Mariana Lopes

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:San Miguel, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pontoatelier
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionHistoric PreservationPortugal
Cite: "Inbetween Pavilion / Pontoatelier" [Pavilhão Inbetween / Pontoatelier] 22 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949897/inbetween-pavilion-pontoatelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream