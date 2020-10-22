Inbetween Pavilion / Pontoatelier

+ 22

Arquitetos Responsáveis: Ana Pedro Ferreira + Pedro Maria Ribeiro

Comissão: walk&Talk festival

Consultores: Luis Brum

Construtores: Luis Brum, Mário Medeiros, Rúben Monfort e António Silva

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion is designed and built at a time when the world changes, responding to a collective space, when we cannot meet. We start from the matter of the place. Cryptomeria wood and volcanic stone. It is through this volcanic matter that a metric of distance and / or approximation is defined. A measure of this time.

An open-air room is designed, where the experience of the land and the design of the sky are intended. A boundary drawn in a square with four entrances stipulating the rule of a regular grid of 2mx2m. In the place of vibrant vegetation, 25 volcanic rocks are placed, aligned with the axis of the structure under a volcanic pavement that defines the perimeter of the intervention.

The boundary that surrounds this “volcanic carpet” is made of local wood, Japanese-origin Cryptomeria. This gains the structure and shape of a half “Cafuão” (wooden structure for drying corn or tobacco), a structure that emerges from the ground and tilts under the sky. The project is drawn on the geometry of a 20m x 20m square. The metric that defines its dimension is composed by the repetition of 2m by 2m creating the measure of distance between the structure. From this volcanic environment, the matter of Fire arises almost as a constructive matter. On the one hand in the volcanic constitution, on the other hand in a method of wood conservation through the use of a Japanese technique Shou Sugi Ban.

This wooden structure will be burned and the pavilion takes on a black atmosphere, which contains an interior / exterior experience in opposition to its green location. Time is also the builder of this piece, through a slow and inverse process. (From the outside in). The wood will disappear and only the stones will be left imprinting a new time in this territory.