Munkevilla / Janine Muller

Architect In Charge: Herøy, Norway

Design Team: Janine Müller

Clients: Marko Polter, Janine Müller

Engineering And Construction: Conplan AS,Norway

Photo Editing: J.Konrad Schmidt

Country: Norway

Text description provided by the architects. Munkevilla: a vision of sustainable architecture respecting nature and creating pure life quality.

Inspired by the beautiful scenery Munkevilla reacts to the surroundings on its unique property. The ensemble of the roofs reflect the mountains. Three of four are green sedum roofs giving back to nature, what was taken from it. Dandelion, chive growing there are used for salads and other homemade dishes. The whole building is covered with silver grey wooden cladding changing its look according to weather and light conditions, which makes the building blend into the landscape. Thermowood treated with only heat and steam is very stable and non-toxic, an important criteria for a façade close to salt water. Concrete walls in the front and the floating balcony minimize the footprint of the house towards the seaside to keep the coastline as natural as possible. Naturally local vegetation defines the area from the level of the first floor down to sea level.

The weather in Norway changes fast. It is often windy. Therefore the quality of the outdoor areas are really important. Three terraces placed on different sides of the house catch the sun the whole day around and make it possible to find a windless spot. More over though big windows nature flows inside the house, which is an important factor for life quality, relaxing and health since we humans are made to life in and in harmony with nature. “Every morning the day starts with sunrise in the kitchen and ends with sunset in the living room. No matter what happened before. It always makes you smile, calms you down and makes you happy.”

All main functions including two bedrooms are located at the first floor, which is ideal for couples, parents with small children or pensioners. The east side accommodates all private rooms, the west side family interaction rooms to optimize privacy; one of the most important factors for a conflict preventive and successful family life. Two bedrooms, a bathroom and a recreation area with access to a roof terrace overlooking the garden and nature all around are placed at the second floor. Older children and teenager have their own space here. Munkevilla ment to be a family home for the whole life cycle with adaptive room functions.

A home becomes your home with each detail during the planning process especially the interior architecture. Natural materials as wood and concrete in warm, darker colors are combined with white. There is no skirting in the whole house. Spots, sockets, light switches are flush with wall or ceiling surfaces. Even the doors have invisible frames. This creates the perfect scenery for art and brings out highlights like special lamps or colorful textiles. Marko can contribute with his photographs and Janine with here artwork. Work in progress right now.

“Buildings influence our behavior, our mood and our health. Munkevilla gives us pure life quality, because it is our safe place, our creative place, sometimes working space, our wellness oasis and social area.”