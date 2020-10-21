Design Miami Unveils Architectural Drawings by 90 International Architects Including Steven Holl, David Chipperfield and David Adjaye

Save this picture! Sir David Adjaye Studio. Image Courtesy of Design Miami/Architects for Beirut

Design Miami’s latest initiative in partnership with Architects for Beirut, has gathered a collection of 100+ original architectural drawings and artworks donated by 90+ renowned architects from around the world. With proceeds going to aid on-the-ground restoration efforts in Beirut, works offered include exclusive pieces from Zaha Hadid, David Chipperfield, Toyo Ito, Steven Holl, Herzog & de Meuron, Tatiana Bilbao, Adjaye Associates, and Renzo Piano, to name a few.

Design Miami has launched its second fundraising initiative, this time in partnership with Architects for Beirut, to support the restoration of buildings and public spaces in the Lebanese capital following the devastating blast at the city’s port in August. Architects from all over the world have donated exclusive pieces to help the community recover, rebuild, and restore.

Steven Holl - Marisa Espe. Image Courtesy of Design Miami/Architects for Beirut

Created by Makram el Kadi and Ziad Jamaleddine of LEFT and Amale Andraos, Dean of the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, all of whom were born in Beirut and have been personally affected by the tragedy, the initiative aims to collect funds for Beirut Urban Lab, a collaborative, interdisciplinary research space within the American University of Beirut School of Architecture, leading the reconstruction efforts, targeting short-term and long-term rehabilitation projects.

Art Deco Building Chicago Architecture Biennale 2017. Image Courtesy of Design Miami/Architects for Beirut

Launched on Tuesday 13th October, the sale will continue until Nov. 17, 2020. Find below the list of donors to date.

James Wines-Civilization Center. Image Courtesy of Design Miami/Architects for Beirut