Design Miami Unveils Architectural Drawings by 90 International Architects Including Steven Holl, David Chipperfield and David Adjaye

Design Miami’s latest initiative in partnership with Architects for Beirut, has gathered a collection of 100+ original architectural drawings and artworks donated by 90+ renowned architects from around the world. With proceeds going to aid on-the-ground restoration efforts in Beirut, works offered include exclusive pieces from Zaha Hadid, David Chipperfield, Toyo Ito, Steven Holl, Herzog & de Meuron, Tatiana Bilbao, Adjaye Associates, and Renzo Piano, to name a few.
Design Miami has launched its second fundraising initiative, this time in partnership with Architects for Beirut, to support the restoration of buildings and public spaces in the Lebanese capital following the devastating blast at the city’s port in August. Architects from all over the world have donated exclusive pieces to help the community recover, rebuild, and restore.
Created by Makram el Kadi and Ziad Jamaleddine of LEFT and Amale Andraos, Dean of the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, all of whom were born in Beirut and have been personally affected by the tragedy, the initiative aims to collect funds for Beirut Urban Lab, a collaborative, interdisciplinary research space within the American University of Beirut School of Architecture, leading the reconstruction efforts, targeting short-term and long-term rehabilitation projects.
Related ArticleBeirut: Between a Threatened Architectural Heritage and a Traumatized Collective Memory
Launched on Tuesday 13th October, the sale will continue until Nov. 17, 2020. Find below the list of donors to date.
- AD—WO
- Adjaye Associates
- Ammar Khammash
- Ana Aragão
- Ana Miljacki
- Anastasia Elrouss Arch
- Andrés Jaque
- Ant Farm
- Antonas Office
- Aranda\Lasch
- Arata Isozaki & Associates
- Architecture studio
- Atelier Office
- Bahaa Ghoussainy
- Baier Bischofberger
- Bernard Khoury / DW5
- Bernard Tschumi Arch
- Christian Kerez Arch
- David Chipperfield Arch
- Deborah Berke Partners
- Design Earth
- Elemental S.A.
- Elias & Yousef Anastas
- Ensamble Studio
- Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo
- Estudio Herreros
- Flores & Prats Archs
- Forensic Architecture
- Forward-slash
- Foster + Partners
- Gaetano Pesce
- Gelpi Projects
- HANNAH Design Office
- Héctor Esrawe
- Huff + Gooden Architects
- Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi
- Jakob + Macfarlane
- JDS Architects
- Karamuk Kuo Architects
- Keenen/Riley
- Kere Architecture
- Kohn Pedersen Fox Assoc
- Kumiko Inui
- L.E.FT Architects
- Laurian Ghinițoiu
- Lina Ghotmeh — Arch
- LOT/EK
- LTL Architects
- Madelon Vrisendorp
- MAIO
- Maison Edouard François
- Marina Tabassum Arch
- Michael Maltzan Arch
- Michael Van Valkenburgh
- MK27
- Modu Architecture
- mOrphosis
- MVRDV
- Nabil Gholam Architects
- Nahyun Hwang & David
- Eugin Moon aka NHDM
- nArchitects
- Nieto Sobejano
- Arquitectos
- OFFICE Kersten Geers
- David Van Severen
- Onsitestudio
- Open Architecture
- Para Project
- Philip F. Yuan
- Pier Vittorio Aureli
- Point Supreme
- PRODUCTORA
- Reiser + Umemoto
- Rene Gonzalez Architects
- Renzo Piano
- SAA/Stan Allen Architect
- Sir Peter Cook
- SITE-James Wines
- SO–IL
- SPBr Arquitetos
- Stefano Boeri Architetti
- Stephen Burks Man Made
- Steven Holl Architects
- Studio Anne Holtrop
- Christian Wassmann
- Studio Gang
- Studio NMinusOne Arch
- T SAKHI
- Takahashi Ippei Office
- Tatiana Bilbao
- Tod Williams Billie Tsien
- Toshiko Mori Architect
- Toyo Ito & Associates
- Tsao & Mcknown Arch
- UrbanLab
- Wael Al Awar
- WEISS / MANFREDI
- WORKac
- Yung Ho Chang
- Zaha Hadid Design