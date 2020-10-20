Club InterContinental of InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort / CCD

Save this picture! Looking from the corridor. Image Courtesy of CCD

+ 30

Save this picture! Infinity swimming pool. Image Courtesy of CCD

Text description provided by the architects. Club InterContinental of InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort is located on the spectacular coastline of Dameisha Beach, Shenzhen. The superior natural environment, architecture facing the sea, and exquisite interior experiences together make for a unique hotel.

For this transformation project, CCD is responsible for a wide range of disciplines, ranging from landscape, architecture, MEP, lighting to interior design, hence ensuring close connection among landscape, architecture, and interior.

Save this picture! Aerial view. Image Courtesy of CCD

Architectural Transformation. ''Dialogue between city and nature, integration between courtyard architecture and sea" is the spiritual core of architectural transformation. The goal is to create a rare waterfront building in the city and guide guests to enter a pure living environment, experience a pleasant lifestyle as well as return to nature and the humanistic spiritual world.

Save this picture! Glass box. Image Courtesy of CCD

Club InterContinental is transformed from two separate L-shaped buildings, which were built by a US architecture practice and formerly used as a private club. The conditions, framework, and concept of the original buildings were favorable and excellent. Especially, the quality lighting design made the entire space transparent. Therefore, CCD doesn’t transform the buildings too much but enriches the architectural form by adding a corridor above water, a waterscape at the front yard, a hollow courtyard, an inner yard, an infinity swimming pool, glass boxes, and a box-shaped specialty restaurant. In addition, the CCD team links the two independent buildings together, to connect different spaces and create fantastic experiences, much like visiting a garden.

Garden Landscape. Different from previous large-scale projects that CCD approached, this project has a small scale but is exquisite as well. The hotel has merely 62 guest rooms in total. However, garden landscape and courtyards extend throughout the architecture, and guests can embrace waterscape, trees, lawns, and daylight all the time.

"Hospitality experience doesn't start after entering the hotel but before arriving." — Joe Cheng, Founder of CCD

Save this picture! Front yard. Image Courtesy of CCD

Before the transformation, guests could directly drive into the main building and checked in. However, CCD hopes to bring different experiences and therefore suggests the client separate the main building and the drop-off area and add a long corridor to connect them. Plant screens beside the corridor and columns form a sense of order.

Save this picture! Front yard. Image Courtesy of CCD

Reflective waterscape is set on the two sides, with a camphor tree planted above the water surface. Besides, the stove makes guests feel warm, even they arrive at night. At the drop-off area, the large canopy made of bronze panels and the wooden gate show magnificence. Moss balls, stone walls, and waterscape come into view, embodying the exquisite elegance of southern Chinese gardens. The above-water corridor guides guests to enter the hotel, making them feel like they're wandering in a garden and gradually strengthening their experience.

Design Elements. CCD adopts various spatial forms such as corridor, column, screen wall, courtyard, and glass box, utilizes materials featuring natural textures including steel, wood, water, stones, and tiles, etc., and optimizes spatial experience, water form, light, shadows, and other details, with a view to endowing the hotel with enduring design via pure architectural form and spirit.

Save this picture! Front yard. Image Courtesy of CCD

Entrance. Tile walls, natural stones, the pool, and the old tree create a tranquil and peaceful atmosphere, which is secluded from the bustling city. The white wall is reflected on the dynamic water surface, and greenery screens as well as columns show a sense of order, guiding visitors to explore the unknown and unexpected.

Glass Box. CCD adds a glass box to connect the long above-water corridor at the front yard and the lobby. The upper void of the transparent glass box is surrounded by wooden grilles, which filter daylight in, thereby enriching the layering of the space and offering warm, intimate experiences to guests.

Save this picture! Inside the glass box. Image Courtesy of CCD

Lobby. The lobby looks like it's floating on water. The full-height hall is complemented by French windows, which embrace the beautiful sky, ocean, and outdoor scenery whilst bringing in natural light. The entire space is filled with an oriental Zen atmosphere. Classy dark-hued flooring, orderly white stone columns, gray ceiling as well as walls with gray wooden hue form a palette of black, white, and gray. Natural wooden hues calm the mind, and the cozy, relaxing environment makes guests feel like they've returned home.

Specialty Restaurant. Sitting on the coastline, the restaurant is named "The Azure", which means "blue" in French. As a new extension, the glass box faces the sea and is full of fluidity. Floor-to-ceiling windows at four sides provide romantic and enjoyable experiences, making guests feel like they're beside an azure French beach.

Save this picture! Specialty restaurant. Image Courtesy of CCD

Guest Rooms. Guest rooms are where guests relax and connect with nature. With an independent terrace or French window, the rooms provide an open view of the vast sea and serene courtyard landscape. Natural wooden tones combined with comfortable furniture return the space to nature and enable guests to enjoy a peaceful, pleasant time.

Save this picture! Lobby bar. Image Courtesy of CCD

Infinity Swimming Pool. Built along the coastline, the infinity swimming pool extends the charming view of the azure sea and offers fantastic experiences.