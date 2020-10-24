Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Belltown Collective Office Space / Robert Hutchison Architect

Belltown Collective Office Space / Robert Hutchison Architect

Office Buildings
Seattle, United States
  Architects: Robert Hutchison Architect
  Area:  10000 ft²
  Year:  2016
  Photographs:  Jill Hardy
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kohler, Sherwin-Williams, Toto, Ampco, CabParts, Compton Lumber, Indirect/Direct Pendant, WAC Lighting
  Design Team:Robert Hutchison, Scott Claassen, Siyu Qu, Wenjing Zhang
  Client:evolution Projects
  Project Manager:Ji Shon
  General Contractor:Metis Construction
  Structural Engineer:Perbix Bykonen
  Lighting Consultant:Lucrecia Blanco, Blanca Lighting Design
  City:Seattle
© Jill Hardy
© Jill Hardy

Text description provided by the architects. This 10,000-square-foot, two-story interior remodel of a 1910 retail building in downtown Seattle emphasized subtraction rather than addition to radically alter the spatial and light conditions of the space. Two existing load-bearing walls run the length of the area, establishing three linear yet distinct rooms.

© Jill Hardy
© Jill Hardy
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Jill Hardy
© Jill Hardy
© Jill Hardy
© Jill Hardy

Symmetrical openings were cut into these walls at even intervals, increasing permeability by allowing for greater flow of traffic between the rooms, as well as creating an open layout with flexible space arrangement. Although the space is currently used as an office, a key goal was to establish a flexible, open design that could be utilized for a variety of public and private functions. Removing drywall and other finishes from the upper portions of the bearing walls exposed the original wood studs and ceiling joists, preserving the space’s historic materiality while also allowing daylight to filter between the rooms.

© Jill Hardy
© Jill Hardy

New architectural insertions integrate seamlessly with original building elements, including a series of strategically placed ramps that follow the grade of the sidewalk outside, and allow for accessibility between the three rooms inside. New plywood flooring and custom steel handrails complement the original wood ceiling and perimeter concrete party walls. A restrained color palette with pops of red brings a subtle modern feel to the space.

© Jill Hardy
© Jill Hardy

Project location

Address:Seattle, WA, United States

Robert Hutchison Architect
