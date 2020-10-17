Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Colorado College Tutt Library Expansion & Transformation / Pfeiffer

Colorado College Tutt Library Expansion & Transformation / Pfeiffer

Save this project
Colorado College Tutt Library Expansion & Transformation / Pfeiffer

© Steve Lerum© Steve Lerum© Steve Lerum© Steve Lerum+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University, Renovation, Sustainability
Colorado Springs, United States
  • Lead Architects:Pfeiffer
  • Design Team:Stephanie Kingsnorth, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, Principal-in-Charge Gili Meerovitch, CID, IIDA, LEED AP, Principal, Interiors Natasha Brewer, IIDA, Associate, Interiors Jeremy Brunel, AIA, Project Designer Kevin O’Brien, AIA, Design Principal (former staff) Scott Parker, AIA, Project Architect (former staff)
  • Clients:Colorado College
  • Structural Engineering :HCDA Engineering
  • Mep Engineering :Farris Engineering
  • Civil Engineering:Classic Consulting Engineers & Surveyors, LLC
  • Landscape: :N.E.S. Inc.
  • Library Av/It/Acoustics:The Sextant Group
  • Architectural Lighting:Kaplan Gehring McCarroll (KGM)
  • City:Colorado Springs
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Steve Lerum
© Steve Lerum

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation and addition followed the planning principles and recommendations established in the 2008 Colorado College Long Range Development Plan (LRDP) and Phase I of new campus development.  Attention to open space, the transition between interior and exterior spaces, flexibility of space to support a variety of activities, and integration of programmed spaces encouraging social and intellectual interaction is addressed in the project.

Save this picture!
© Steve Lerum
© Steve Lerum

The project scope included a new, large addition to the west, a minor addition to the east, and a new fourth floor added on top of the existing building, along with renovations to bring the building up to codea complete renovation of the existing facility. A critical aspect of the design was achieving the College’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2020, making the renovated facility the nation’s current  largest (94,000 sf) academic library designed for net-zero energy

Save this picture!
© Steve Lerum
© Steve Lerum

Our work began with program confirmation and concept design, which helped establish the vision for the enhanced facility, which was originally designed by Walter Netsch in 1961, and expanded in the 1980’s. The design reflects the changing nature of the Library and the values of the College, providing formal and informal spaces to bring the community together. Upon completion of the renovations and additions, Tutt South, the 1980’s addition which expanded to the South into Palmer Quad, was demolished. This helped return the quad to its original plan, strengthening its importance and integrity.

Save this picture!
Exploded axonometric
Exploded axonometric

This transformative project completely alters the building’s relationship to the campus, with new entries, a sheltered courtyard, and three new exterior spaces. Careful massing and strategically placed windows afford expansive views to Pikes Peak, reversing the building’s formerly inward focus. A visual reference to the geographic context is made the exterior cladding with red panels—referencing the locally mined red sandstone—that define the addition and connect it to the existing building.

Save this picture!
© Steve Lerum
© Steve Lerum
Save this picture!
Plan - Lower floor
Plan - Lower floor
Save this picture!
© Steve Lerum
© Steve Lerum

LThe library services and resources are augmented with academic programs and instructional spaces—including an experimental classroom—, that flex into open and group study spaces in the afternoon and evening.  The renovation and additioaddition n, ddoubled seating capacity, and new spaces and services supporting digital scholarship, including a GIS Lab, Tech Sandbox, data visualization suite and a large indoor/outdoor event space were created.

Save this picture!
© Steve Lerum
© Steve Lerum
Save this picture!
© Steve Lerum
© Steve Lerum

Alongside library research assistance, the Colket Center for Academic Excellence includes the Quantitative Reasoning Center, Writing Center, First Year Experience Program, as well as ESL and Thesis Writing Specialists. The building also houses a café and a host of instructional spaces that “flex” into open seating.numerous indoor/outdoor spaces that allow for the academic library experience to move beyond the walls of the building 

Save this picture!
© Steve Lerum
© Steve Lerum

To support the college’s unique Block Plan schedule, during which one subject is studied intensively for three and a half weeks and access to materials has to be immediate, most of the general collection remains in the building, accommodated in new, openly accessible compact shelving, while special collections are housed in a specially designed vault.

Save this picture!
© Steve Lerum
© Steve Lerum
Save this picture!
© Steve Lerum
© Steve Lerum

Increased space, access, light, a variety of seating configurations and technological innovations have transformed and reinvigorated Tutt, establishing it as the intellectual heart of the campus and the Colorado College community.

Save this picture!
© Steve Lerum
© Steve Lerum

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Colorado Springs, Colorado, Estados Unidos

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pfeiffer
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilityUnited States
Cite: "Colorado College Tutt Library Expansion & Transformation / Pfeiffer" 17 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949736/colorado-college-tutt-library-expansion-and-transformation-pfeiffer> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream