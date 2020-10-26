Submit a Project Advertise
GT House / Diàfan Arquitectura

GT House / Diàfan Arquitectura

© Interior Mallorca© Interior Mallorca© Interior Mallorca© Interior Mallorca+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Colonia de San Pedro, Spain
  • Architects: Diàfan Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1646 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Interior Mallorca
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Technal, Cocina Wellhome M.Riera, Cypecad
  • Lead Architect:Guida Oliver
  • Engineering:Tomeu Salas Brunet (Diàfan enginyeria)
  • City:Colonia de San Pedro
  • Country:Spain
© Interior Mallorca
Text description provided by the architects. Casa GT, an experiment of infusing outdoor living with the comforts of indoor accommodation.

© Interior Mallorca
Ground floor plan
© Interior Mallorca
The volume originates from the superposition of two boxes. A white box on the ground floor and a wooden box over it.
2 cubes. 2 materials. 2 levels.

Materials and space simplicity, neutral tones.  Always  in harmony with the warmth of the wood. The wood will change, it will get old like the people who will inhabit the house.

© Interior Mallorca
© Interior Mallorca
The main space of the house consists of a living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is considered a piece of furniture, a pure black volume formed by a line of high furniture and a volume in the center. A wooden bar that gives the right warmth, delicately placed right on the island.

© Interior Mallorca
Searching for protection from the sun or preserving intimacy, the space can be closed with mobile panels, inspired by Japaneese “Shoji” sliding doors.

© Interior Mallorca
Section 01
© Interior Mallorca
In addition, the sliding carpentry hides inside the walls and when opened it gives you the feeling of being in a porch.

© Interior Mallorca
Only the key pieces are used for the furniture. Few pieces, which enhance the beauty of the architectural volume.

© Interior Mallorca
Being inside while outside. No borders, allowing you to truly enjoy the best of both worlds. The pavement reinforces this idea of continuity between spaces, and it is the same in every room and in the outside garden.

© Interior Mallorca
In the garden, a sheet of water perfectly integrated with the continuous gray pavement, brings freshness to the outside.

© Interior Mallorca
Cite: "GT House / Diàfan Arquitectura" [Casa GT / Diàfan Arquitectura] 26 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949724/gt-house-diafan-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

