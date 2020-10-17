Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Residence 363 / Carbonell Architecture + MKD design

Residence 363 / Carbonell Architecture + MKD design

Residence 363 / Carbonell Architecture + MKD design

San Francisco, United States
  Lead Architects:Jorge Carbonell, Michael Kramer
  San Francisco
© Blake Marvin
Text description provided by the architects. Residence 363 is a minimalist architecture project located in the Noe Valley neighborhood of San Francisco, California, designed by Michael Kramer. Behind a historic 1890 Victorian facade lies a minimalist modern home. The material palette is restrained in nature, Dinesen lye washed planks and Silver Italian ash blend with matte white and black lacquers.

© Blake Marvin
© Blake Marvin
Pietra gray stone, white marble, and Corian complete the palette. Walls are left pure white with flush-to-wall full height pivot doors or are finished in Tadelakt plaster. Gunmetal hardware and tapware contrast the neutral tones. Sliding walls open and close off the living spaces providing a sense of intimacy or openness. Trim less and flush details help to keep the walls and ceilings clutter-free. The top floor is flooded with natural light and the origami-like steel plate staircase bounces light throughout the three levels of living space.

© Blake Marvin
© Blake Marvin
The monolithic stone island provides workspace and an informal cantilevered seating area. Large scale walls of glass connect to the garden and reveal the rear facade, consisting of black vertical wood siding, steel, and glass. It is currently offered for sale, for more information visit Residence363.com

© Blake Marvin
Carbonell Architecture
MKD design
