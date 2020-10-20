Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Lianhuadang Tourist Center / SEU-ARC + Nanjing Concord Design & Engineerings

Lianhuadang Tourist Center / SEU-ARC + Nanjing Concord Design & Engineerings

Lianhuadang Tourist Center / SEU-ARC + Nanjing Concord Design & Engineerings

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Tourism
Yixing, China
  • Architect In Charge:Yuan Zhu, Yan Liu
  • Design Team:Yuan Zhu, Yan Liu, Pingping Zhang, Wenjun Liu
  • Engineering Design:Li Wang
  • Landscape Design:Yuan Zhu, Tianjiao Chen, Tianlei Fan
  • Client:Dingshu Town, Yixing
  • Consultants:Yang Zheng, Huaping Zhang
  • City:Yixing
  • Country:China
Text description provided by the architects. The tourist center is located in the Lianhuadang waterfront area of Yixing City, Jiangsu Province. It serves tourists for rest, viewing, retail, toilets, etc. And it is also used as a tourist boat terminal.

Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
The project site is planned on Lianhua Island in the middle of the lake. The surrounding area is a distinctive lotus landscape that has a wide view and abundant aquatic plants. In order to maximize the view of the surrounding landscape, the ground floor of the building adopts an open design strategy to guide people's behavior and sight.

Starting from the entrance, there are two walking routes guiding tourists, one is walking across the building and the other stepping up to the roof to overlook the landscape. The walking routes influence the form of the building, and the platform with a colonnade underneath makes people experience the slight height difference of the site, the sight through the column, and the overall landscape around the lake.

First floor plan
First floor plan
This project aims to combine the topography and environment to create a rich spatial experience and form a good interaction with the surrounding landscape. By setting up a cyclic walking route system, the building links up with the courtyard, viewing platform on the roof, and lakeside waters while connecting the basic functions of retail, recreation, and boat terminal. People can experience the unique landscape of Lianhuadang when walking inside and outside, up and down of this building.

In addition, the inner triangular courtyard forms a kind of spatial depth of field through the hollow bricks wall.

Project location

Address:Lianhuadang, Yixing, Jiangsu, China

Cite: "Lianhuadang Tourist Center / SEU-ARC + Nanjing Concord Design & Engineerings" 20 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949664/lianhuadang-tourist-center-seu-arc-plus-nanjing-concord-design-and-engineerings> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Bowen Hou

宜兴莲花荡游客中心 / 东南大学建筑学院 + 南京匡合国际工程设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

