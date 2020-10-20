Lianhuadang Tourist Center / SEU-ARC + Nanjing Concord Design & Engineerings

+ 28

Architect In Charge: Yuan Zhu, Yan Liu

Design Team: Yuan Zhu, Yan Liu, Pingping Zhang, Wenjun Liu

Engineering Design: Li Wang

Landscape Design: Yuan Zhu, Tianjiao Chen, Tianlei Fan

Client: Dingshu Town, Yixing

Consultants: Yang Zheng, Huaping Zhang

City: Yixing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The tourist center is located in the Lianhuadang waterfront area of Yixing City, Jiangsu Province. It serves tourists for rest, viewing, retail, toilets, etc. And it is also used as a tourist boat terminal.

The project site is planned on Lianhua Island in the middle of the lake. The surrounding area is a distinctive lotus landscape that has a wide view and abundant aquatic plants. In order to maximize the view of the surrounding landscape, the ground floor of the building adopts an open design strategy to guide people's behavior and sight.

Starting from the entrance, there are two walking routes guiding tourists, one is walking across the building and the other stepping up to the roof to overlook the landscape. The walking routes influence the form of the building, and the platform with a colonnade underneath makes people experience the slight height difference of the site, the sight through the column, and the overall landscape around the lake.

This project aims to combine the topography and environment to create a rich spatial experience and form a good interaction with the surrounding landscape. By setting up a cyclic walking route system, the building links up with the courtyard, viewing platform on the roof, and lakeside waters while connecting the basic functions of retail, recreation, and boat terminal. People can experience the unique landscape of Lianhuadang when walking inside and outside, up and down of this building.

In addition, the inner triangular courtyard forms a kind of spatial depth of field through the hollow bricks wall.