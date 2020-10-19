House da Mata / DA | Departamento de Arquitetura

Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Save this project
© Alcindo Dedavid© Alcindo Dedavid© Alcindo Dedavid© Alcindo Dedavid+ 22

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Viamão, Brazil
  • Architects: DA | Departamento de Arquitetura
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hunter Douglas, Kasper, Plena Madeira
  • Lead Architect:Rodrigo Gamboa
  • Project Team:Rodrigo Gamboa, Christina Matiello, Carolina Aleixo, Stella Polli, Alcindo Dedavid, Diennefer Ostrowski
  • Engineering:Vanguarda Engenharia
  • Construction:Empreiteira Sandro Sousa
  • Collaborators:Christina Matiello, Carolina Aleixo, Stella Polli, Alcindo Dedavid, Diennefer Ostrowski
  • City:Viamão
  • Country:Brazil
© Alcindo Dedavid
Text description provided by the architects. The design of this single-family residence is linear in the longitudinal direction of the lot. The intention is to integrate the house with the surrounding nature. Projecting it with sensitivity as another element in the natural landscape.

© Alcindo Dedavid
Floor Plan - Ground Floor
Floor Plan - Ground Floor
© Alcindo Dedavid
Cumaru wood stands out as the main material, used in the latticework that surrounds the entire facade facing the forest, gently touching the native young fig tree, a symbol of the region where the house is located. The complementing materials are artificial stone - concrete, as well as glass in the windows that frame the nature, and metal, in the mini-wave coating on the south facade of the residence.

© Alcindo Dedavid
North Facade
North Facade
© Alcindo Dedavid
The social spaces of the program are developed on the ground floor. The private spaces are located on the second floor. Both face north, where the privileged view of the landscape opens. The service spaces are developed on the south side of the residence.

© Alcindo Dedavid
Casa da Mata seeks to integrate into the surrounding with the least possible impact, joining the natural landscape. It is built under a plan composed of vertical pieces of natural wood that create a minimal and sensitive contact between what is built and the local nature, always giving prominence to the local Atlantic Forest.

© Alcindo Dedavid
