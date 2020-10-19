Submit a Project Advertise
Folly Kometenplein Pavilion / bureau SLA

Folly Kometenplein Pavilion / bureau SLA

© Thijs Wolzak© Thijs Wolzak© Thijs WolzakGif 01+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Pavilion
Hoofddorp, The Netherlands
  • Architects: bureau SLA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Thijs Wolzak
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, Graphisoft SE, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects:Peter van Assche
  • Design Team:bureau SLA, Amsterdam
  • Clients:Municipality of Haarlemmermeer
  • Builder:Helldörfer Lasbedrijf en Scheepsbouw, Arnhem
  • Construction:Fmax I-saac, Delft
  • City:Hoofddorp
Text description provided by the architects. Next to the Hoofddorp train station is the Beukenhorst West business park. The site is located between the station and the village center. Until recently it was a mono-functional, pragmatic business area: office blocks and parking spaces. The area will change significantly with the realisation of Hyde Park: MVRDV designed the masterplan for nearly 4,000 apartments, Dijk&co Landschapsarchitectuur made a design for the public space. The residential blocks are currently being built after designs by MVRDV, MVSA, Studio Ninedots, Barcode, and Team V. The area will become the new entrance to Hoofddorp.

Plan
Plan

With the realisation of the Gerritshoeve and the folly, the station area is an attractive public space during the construction of Hyde Park. The Gerritshoeve is a renovated monumental barn that is currently located elsewhere in the Haarlemmermeer and will soon be given a new destination as a restaurant. The folly is a cheerful addition to the Kometenplein. It serves as a home base for outdoor encounters. Food trucks moor here, drinks are held after working hours and small events are organized around the 10-meter-high object.

The triangular object consists of four segments. Two of the four segments can move vertically and switch positions. In this way, the pavilion opens and closes. When closed, the door and the counter are at a height of 6 meters. After changing positions they are accessible from the square. The folly is manufactured in parts in a workshop and can be disassembled relatively easily. After completion of Hyde Park, the pavilion can be repurposed elsewhere.

Section
Section
The graphics in combination with the triangular shape provide each side with a new experience. Every perspective gives a new image.

