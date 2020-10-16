Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Belgium
  5. Gare Maritime Workspace / Neutelings Riedijk Architects + Bureau Bouwtechniek

Gare Maritime Workspace / Neutelings Riedijk Architects + Bureau Bouwtechniek

Save this project
Gare Maritime Workspace / Neutelings Riedijk Architects + Bureau Bouwtechniek

© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Retail
Bruxelles, Belgium
  • Design Team:Michiel Riedijk, Willem Jan Neutelings, Dieter de Vos, Kenny Tang, Alejandro Mosquera Garcia, Alexey Boev, Anselmo Nižić, Frank Venhorst, Pietro Manara
  • Architectural Engineering :Bureau Bouwtechniek
  • Civil And Structural Engineering Renovation :Ney & Partners BXL
  • Civil And Structural Engineering New Pavillions :Ney & Partners WOW
  • Mep, Building Physics:Boydens engineering
  • Landscape Architect :OMGEVING
  • Restoration Architect :Jan de Moffarts with Bureau Bouwtechniek
  • Interior Design :Neutelings Riedijk Architects
  • Artist :Henri Jacobs
  • Cost Consultant:Bureau Bouwtechniek
  • Acoustics:Venac
  • Fire Safety:FPC Risk
  • Main Contractor :MBG
  • Wood Contractor :Züblin
  • Installations Contractor :Cegelec, VMA, NTSA, Van Hoey, IFTech
  • Project Coordination, Safety Manager, Breeam Assessor:Bopro
  • City:Bruxelles
  • Country:Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Gare Maritime, once Europe’s largest railway station for goods on the Tour & Taxis site in Brussels, has been transformed into a covered city with a mixed program of working and shopping and plenty of public space to relax. Under impressive steel roofs, Neutelings Riedijk Architects designed the new Gare Maritime as a City District; ‘a city where it never rains’.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects

Public gardens and squares. The building dates from the beginning of the 20th century. Under the roofs of the side aisles, twelve wooden pavilions have been added to accommodate the new program. They create a new structure of boulevards and streets, parks, and squares that follow the urban context and the building structure in a natural way. The central space in the heart of the building has been kept open for public events. On both sides of the event space, the green walking boulevards are wide enough to plant ten large gardens.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects

Largest CLT-project in Europe. The new pavilions have been constructed in Cross Laminated Timber (CLT), with an enormous reduction in the amount of cement as a result. The choice for wood also had a favorable effect on the construction process: thanks to prefabrication and the dry constructing method, the construction time was considerably shorter.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects

State-of-the-art in sustainability. Gare Maritime is entirely energy-neutral and fossil-free. The glass facades on Picardstreet are provided with solar cells and 17,000 m2 of solar panels have been installed on the roofs. At all levels, far-reaching sustainability measures have been implemented, such as geothermal energy and reuse of rainwater.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects
Save this picture!
© Sarah Blee © Neutelings Riedijk Architects
© Sarah Blee © Neutelings Riedijk Architects

This project was commissioned by Extensa and realized in cooperation with Bureau Bouwtechniek, Ney & Partners, Boydens engineering, and OMGEVING. In the first phase, the existing historic building was carefully restored by Jan de Moffarts Architects, Bureau Bouwtechniek, Ney & Partners, and Boydens.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects
© Filip Dujardin © Neutelings Riedijk Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Avenue du Port 86C, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Neutelings Riedijk Architects
Office
Bureau Bouwtechniek
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureRetailBelgium
Cite: "Gare Maritime Workspace / Neutelings Riedijk Architects + Bureau Bouwtechniek" 16 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949630/gare-maritime-offices-neutelings-riedijk-architects-plus-bureau-bouwtechniek> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream