House for Two Artists / Förstberg Ling

House for Two Artists / Förstberg Ling

© Markus Linderoth

Röstånga, Sweden
© Markus Linderoth
Text description provided by the architects. Built for industrial designer Jenny Nordberg and artist Andreas Kurtson as an extension to an older villa, House for two artists had a simple brief: create a big, open atelier space at a low budget.

© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth
The square footprint and the cinderblock walls of the new building was a cost-effective way of creating the requested space.

© Markus Linderoth
Carried by the cinderblock wall, the free-spanning glulam beams and the sixteen skylights create a flexible space that can be configured to the shifting needs of its owners.

© Markus Linderoth
Floor plan
© Markus Linderoth
The exterior of the walls and the roof, with its large overhang, are clad in a pitch-black tar felt, contrasting with the bright interior. 

© Markus Linderoth
