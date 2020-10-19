Submit a Project Advertise
Tiam Coffee Shop & Home / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates

Tiam Coffee Shop & Home / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates

© Quang Dam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Houses
Hue, Vietnam
  • Architect In Charge:Nguyen Quang Khai
  • Design Team:Nguyen Quang Khai, Tran Yen Chau
  • Clients:Dao Ngoc Lan
  • City:Hue
  • Country:Vietnam
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. Located near the crossroad in the center of Hue city, Tiam was renovated from an 18-year-old house, which was in really bad condition. With a gross built area of only 35 m2, this is the living space for a three-generation family of seven members.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Spending time talking and understanding the essential needs of the owner, we designed Tiam in a way to give better standard of living along with valuable experiences for each and all members in the house. It has three floors, one attic, balcony and terrace.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The first floor is for the café, which is run by the owner, and the rest of the building is for living. The vertical louvers and glass wall covering the house is like a vague partition between “in and out”, bring people inside the house closer to nature and to other people in the streets.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The louvers not only help reducing heat radiation but also create light effect and geometrical rhythm, which enhance people’s feelings every time watching, both from inside and outside.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The effective solution for such limited built area is to design the interior as minimal as possible, and to create continuous and open spaces. We create functional zones and place objects in order to bring members in family closer to each other, but still be able to have their private spaces if necessary.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The old and ineffective spiral staircase has been replaced by the straight one, which helps optimize spaces and achieve better circulation. Furniture in the house mostly made of bamboo, which is a sustainable and environment-friendly material. It owns some outstanding characteristics that are suitable for using in extreme climate in Hue.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The café on first floor was designed with the same elements and materials like the rest of the house. Long curved tables, slim and transparent chairs placing in such a minimal and monochrome space make all other colorful objects noticeable. Moreover, the appearance of people drinking and chatting in the café make it a lively and beautiful scene.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Section A
Section A
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Plant pots of different sizes are found in every corner of the building. Plant pots on the louvers, balcony, terrace and inside the house create calm and pleasant atmosphere. Although Tiam is located near a crowded crossroad, all family members still feel close to nature and have such a peaceful living space.

Project gallery

Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates
Cite: "Tiam Coffee Shop & Home / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates" 19 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949614/tiam-house-nguyen-khai-architects-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

