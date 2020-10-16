Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Japan
  5. T-HOUSE New Balance Store / Schemata Architects + ondesign Partners

T-HOUSE New Balance Store / Schemata Architects + ondesign Partners

Save this project
T-HOUSE New Balance Store / Schemata Architects + ondesign Partners

© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Chuo City, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects + ondesign Partners
  • Project Team:Ayami Uchima, Ou Ueno, Yasutaka Onishi
  • Construction:WACT(Architecture / Interior), Sansuisha(Reconstructed of Old Japanese Warehouse)
  • Lighting:ENDO Lighting Corporation
  • City:Chuo City
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. The goal of this project was to dismantle an old "kura" (Japanese traditional warehouse) in Kawagoe, transport the components to the site and reassemble them to create a new space. Instead of simply reassembling the structure on the site, the client's plan was to build a new structure on the site and reassemble the structural framework of kura inside it. We were concerned that it might end up looking like an old folk house displayed in a museum, and started developing ideas for the project while questioning its fakeness.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

T-HOUSE is a new space established as part of New Balance's Energy Project, which takes the initiative in driving the brand forward. Japan was selected among many countries in the world not only because it is highly recognized for its excellent craftsmanship, but also because it is considered as one of the strategic hubs in Asia.  At the same time, T-House, as a character representing the brand, was expected to express unique characteristics of Japan, and the brand's project team proceeded with the relocation plan of kura upon approval. After that, they asked us to design the store.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

When we listened to their requests for the first time, we felt that we were expected to consciously emphasize "Japanness" in this project, and it would be like wearing a kimono to an award ceremony overseas even if you never wear one in everyday life. Although we knew we couldn't simply accept and play the role, we were at our wits end trying to think of a way to turn the story around. 

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Thankfully, an inspiration given by one of the carpenters assembling the structural framework of kura blew away our worries. We happened to come across an improvised cleaning tool holder he made using existing holes of "nuki" joinery (similar to mortise and tenon joinery) in the kura columns: it was a delightful example of a type of furniture we recently coined "staff furniture." As soon as we saw it, we thought, "Yeah, this is it. The newly built white exterior envelope, the relocated structural framework of kura, and additional MDF elements using "nuki" joinery holes are no longer fake when we give them functions and put them to practical use. "

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:3-chōme-9-2 Nihonbashihamachō, Chuo City, Tokyo 103-0007, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Schemata Architects
Office
ondesign Partners
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsJapan
Cite: "T-HOUSE New Balance Store / Schemata Architects + ondesign Partners" 16 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949606/t-house-new-balance-store-schemata-architects-plus-ondesign-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream