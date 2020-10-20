Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Workshop, Office Buildings
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Anna & Eugeni Bach
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Lead Architects:Anna & Eugeni Bach
  • Collaborators:Albert Cabrer, Carla Fernandes
  • City:Barcelona
  • Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Two light wooden elements organize the required program for a painter´s studio into a larger open space. Next to the façade, a glass wall finds its place among two different orientations of the space: on one hand, the perimeter created by the existing walls, and on the other hand, the tilted structure that follows a different orientation.

The result is a zig-zag wall that generates two small places between the glass and the windows, offering a new “room” into the open space that also serves as a natural thermal regulator. On the other side, a light wooden structure is placed parallel to the opposite wall, generating a space that hosts the kitchen, the sink, the toilet, and the entrance.

This wooden structure is used as well as a storage and as a support for paintbrushes, tests, papers and other items that are useful during work sessions.

Cite: "Studio for Artist Victor Pérez-Porro / Anna & Eugeni Bach" [Estudio para el artista Victor Pérez-Porro / Anna & Eugeni Bach] 20 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949598/studio-for-artist-victor-perez-porro-anna-and-eugeni-bach> ISSN 0719-8884

