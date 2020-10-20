Studio for Artist Victor Pérez-Porro / Anna & Eugeni Bach

+ 20

Lead Architects: Anna & Eugeni Bach

Collaborators: Albert Cabrer, Carla Fernandes

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Two light wooden elements organize the required program for a painter´s studio into a larger open space. Next to the façade, a glass wall finds its place among two different orientations of the space: on one hand, the perimeter created by the existing walls, and on the other hand, the tilted structure that follows a different orientation.

The result is a zig-zag wall that generates two small places between the glass and the windows, offering a new “room” into the open space that also serves as a natural thermal regulator. On the other side, a light wooden structure is placed parallel to the opposite wall, generating a space that hosts the kitchen, the sink, the toilet, and the entrance.

This wooden structure is used as well as a storage and as a support for paintbrushes, tests, papers and other items that are useful during work sessions.