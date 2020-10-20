Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Ruxton Residence / studiofour

Ruxton Residence / studiofour

Save this project
Ruxton Residence / studiofour

© Shannon McGrath© Shannon McGrath© Shannon McGrath© Shannon McGrath+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Melbourne, Australia
  • Architects: studiofour
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shannon McGrath
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Mark Tuckey, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Concrete Floor, National masonary company, Policrete, Render it OZ, Trimble Navigation
  • Design Team:Sarah Henry + Annabelle Berryman
  • Clients:Sarah Henry
  • Engineering:Webb Consult
  • Landscape:studiofour
  • Consultants:Uwood Projects – Builders
  • Site Size:400 m2
  • City:Melbourne
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Text description provided by the architects. Ruxton Rise Residence is based on the clients’ three key values for life; family, health, and integrity. The home isn’t just a physical structure, but a structure of the family’s beliefs. The objective was to create a little bit of something precious rather than a lot of something mediocre.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

At its core, the design for this home was based on an exploration into our clients desired way of living and providing the physical framework necessary for this ideal, and for the families’ beliefs to be realized. The brief for this home was to celebrate the beauty in the ordinary things of everyday life and the design was led by the fundamental principle that simplicity enables idleness, and the time we spend idle makes for a healthier state of mind.  When we are idle, we want less and are more at peace when we get it. 

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Descending from the street front, down a narrow stair, the internal garden is unveiled as one enters the building.  The house envelopes the central garden, connecting all internal living spaces, and turning the experience of the home from inside to out. The deep fascia to the courtyard blocks out views of the surrounding neighboring houses while maintaining views of the significant cedar trees beyond. 

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Creating a courtyard house with expansive glazing and opportunities for spilling outdoors, the inhabitants can synchronize themselves with their surrounding natural environment, and reconnect with the undulation of the day and the restorative power of sunlight. The landscape, and its movement and shadows, provide a calming effect that permeates the whole house.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Honesty in the design was sought and this led to humility and integrity in the built fabric.  The focus was on the experience rather than the form, and all importance was placed on this quality of experience rather than any visual statement. Materials and building techniques were selected for their honesty, as well as their ability to patina over time, as it is important a house gets more beautiful as it ages.

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

By reducing the footprint to what is necessary and by relying on authentic honest materials and construction techniques, the budget could be redirected towards the creation of a passive home, minimizing ongoing costs, both financial and environmental. 

Save this picture!
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
studiofour
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Ruxton Residence / studiofour" 20 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949591/ruxton-residence-studiofour> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream