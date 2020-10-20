Ruxton Residence / studiofour

+ 24

Houses • Melbourne, Australia Architects: studiofour

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Shannon McGrath

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Mark Tuckey Adobe Systems Incorporated , Concrete Floor , National masonary company , Policrete , Render it OZ , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Design Team: Sarah Henry + Annabelle Berryman

Clients: Sarah Henry

Engineering: Webb Consult

Landscape: studiofour

Consultants: Uwood Projects – Builders

Site Size: 400 m2

City: Melbourne

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Ruxton Rise Residence is based on the clients’ three key values for life; family, health, and integrity. The home isn’t just a physical structure, but a structure of the family’s beliefs. The objective was to create a little bit of something precious rather than a lot of something mediocre.

At its core, the design for this home was based on an exploration into our clients desired way of living and providing the physical framework necessary for this ideal, and for the families’ beliefs to be realized. The brief for this home was to celebrate the beauty in the ordinary things of everyday life and the design was led by the fundamental principle that simplicity enables idleness, and the time we spend idle makes for a healthier state of mind. When we are idle, we want less and are more at peace when we get it.

Descending from the street front, down a narrow stair, the internal garden is unveiled as one enters the building. The house envelopes the central garden, connecting all internal living spaces, and turning the experience of the home from inside to out. The deep fascia to the courtyard blocks out views of the surrounding neighboring houses while maintaining views of the significant cedar trees beyond.

Creating a courtyard house with expansive glazing and opportunities for spilling outdoors, the inhabitants can synchronize themselves with their surrounding natural environment, and reconnect with the undulation of the day and the restorative power of sunlight. The landscape, and its movement and shadows, provide a calming effect that permeates the whole house.

Honesty in the design was sought and this led to humility and integrity in the built fabric. The focus was on the experience rather than the form, and all importance was placed on this quality of experience rather than any visual statement. Materials and building techniques were selected for their honesty, as well as their ability to patina over time, as it is important a house gets more beautiful as it ages.

By reducing the footprint to what is necessary and by relying on authentic honest materials and construction techniques, the budget could be redirected towards the creation of a passive home, minimizing ongoing costs, both financial and environmental.