Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. France
  5. Claret High School Restaurant Area / vGHcompany

Claret High School Restaurant Area / vGHcompany

Save this project
Claret High School Restaurant Area / vGHcompany

© Cyrille Weiner© Cyrille Weiner© Cyrille Weiner© Cyrille Weiner+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Other Facilities, Dining Hall
Toulon, France
  • Architects: vGHcompany
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Cyrille Weiner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cinema 4D, McNeel
  • Design Team:Thomas van Gaver, Julien Hubert
  • Clients:REGION SUD
  • Engineering:TPF ingénierie, INGECOR, NOVACERT
  • Landscape:urban context
  • Collaborators:Guilllaume Dorne, Audrey Thomas
  • City:Toulon
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

Text description provided by the architects. Winner of the competition launched by the REGION SUD for the creation of a catering space for the Claret high school in Toulon, this innovative program was to be a pilot project in the manufacture and continuous service of catering offered to high school students. It is composed of a 350m² preparation office (hot and cold preparations, storage, delivery...) and a multi-purpose refectory space for 100 covers. The latter is divided between a snack bar open at all hours of the day and a brasserie open exclusively for lunch.

Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

The plot dedicated to this project is located at the southern limit of the existing school. Composed of several heterogeneous buildings erected at different times, including all the classrooms and administration offices, the project takes advantage of this architectural diversity to create a transition between the neighboring residential buildings and the imposing silhouette of the existing establishment.

The topography of the site allowed us to define a rectangular project volume of 12 x 34m in R+1 oriented NORTH/SOUTH. Its connection to the street via the ground floor allows delivery and access to the preparation areas. Upstairs, the catering space extends onto the forecourt and blends in with the exterior layout of the courtyard, a meeting place for the students. The architectural plan is simple: to offer a continuous space on the ground floor offering students free use of catering between inside and outside while connecting the existing playgrounds to the new building.

Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

As the two preparation areas for the brasserie and snack bar do not have the same time frame for use, they are positioned in the center of the plateau to facilitate communication with the ground floor. Open on both sides, this kitchen module organizes two spaces dramatized by large conical volumes with high ceilings. Dressed in wood cladding, their role is both architectural and technical (acoustics, light, ventilation). On the roof, these emergences made up of metal shell cassettes plagiarize the surrounding tiled roofs and mark a landmark in the urban landscape.

Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

Particular care was given to the close relationship between fixed furniture and architecture. Beyond their role as envelopes, the two north and south façades serve primarily to enhance the flexibility of the premises. To the south, the facade offers a large framing of the pine forest. Composed of a succession of glazed openings, it offers a continuous table over its entire length, allowing different configurations of use for high school students.

Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

To the north, a curtain wall made of accordion glass panels offers the possibility of opening the façade completely onto the forecourt and the steps. The landscaping of this forecourt is orchestrated by concrete bleachers providing additional seating for the high school students. The large mineral ramp leading to the building, planted along its length, articulates the link on the ground between old and new.

Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Toulon, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
vGHcompany
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesDining HallFrance
Cite: "Claret High School Restaurant Area / vGHcompany" 16 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949581/claret-high-school-restaurant-area-vghcompany> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream