Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. South Korea
  5. Merry Monarch Marina Club / Superstring Architecture

Merry Monarch Marina Club / Superstring Architecture

Save this project
Merry Monarch Marina Club / Superstring Architecture

© Kyungsub Shin© Kyungsub Shin© Kyungsub Shin© Kyungsub Shin+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging
Goseong, South Korea
  • Architects: Superstring Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  422
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kyungsub Shin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, LG Electronics, LG Hausys, Adobe, Daelim B&Co, Eagon, McNeel, Microsoft, Noroo, Trimble Navigation
  • Design Team:Lim Jihye, Kang Jisu
  • Clients:Haneoul Company
  • Engineering & Construction:Iljin Construction Company
  • Landscape:Haneoul Company
  • Marina Design & Construction:CKIPM
  • Consultants:Corgene Properties
  • Collaborators:Jungamm Architecture
  • Structure Design:Min Structure
  • Engineering:Shinwha Engineering
  • City:Goseong
  • Country:South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. Goseong-gun is surrounded by naturally formed mountains to the north, and borders the sea to the south. Geologically, South Korea's southern coast has features of the ria coast. In particular, Danghangpo, which is adjacent to the site, is located in a narrow coastal area and is blocked from outside. As nearby islands block the waves, the average wave height is less than 0.5m and is famous for the calm sea like a lake. The site is adjacent to Danghangpo National Tourist Complex to the west, Nobel Country Club to the north and Danghangpo Sea to the south. As the chairman of the Gyeongsangnam-do Yacht Association, the client started the project to contribute to the development of marine sports by planning a marina facility in Danghangpo utilizing his yachts.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Pool Villa 05 Plan
Pool Villa 05 Plan
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Program. Marina facilities generally consist of water and land facilities. Merry Monarch Marina Club is made up of moorings where yachts can be docked, amenities such as club house, coffee shop, pool villas and guest houses. Pine The pool villas site is located on a coastal slope and has a small pine colony that seems to have served as a windbreak. Especially, there are many old pine trees that are more than 10m long. Large pine trees are more likely to die if transplanted, and the cost is also high. Above all, leaving old traces of the site, the project was carried out with a design strategy to preserve pine trees for the coexistence of nature and architecture. Exposed concrete Exposed concrete is unsophisticated, rugged, and goes well with the surrounding natural environment. In addition, it is resistant to sea wind and rain, and it shows the properties of the material as time goes by.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Pool Villas. Pool villas, a marina club accommodation, is located on the slopes with the largest number of pine trees. Six one-story villas were arranged between pine trees to ensure that architecture and nature coexist harmoniously. In order to preserve pine trees at first, the location of pine trees was accurately measured, and the site plan of the pool villa was carried out based on it. An independent foundation was applied to prevent interference with the roots of pine trees, and it was designed in the form of pilotis to reduce contact with the land as much as possible.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Patio is a transition space concept that represents traditional Korean architecture, and the functions are arranged in a 'ㄷ' form around the patio to consider privacy and views at the same time. During the construction, the design change and construction were carried out simultaneously due to some bent pine trees. The construction was completed by applying appropriate details considering the situation of pine trees and architecture.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:142 Bongdong-ri, Hoehwa-myeon, Goseong, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Superstring Architecture
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingSouth Korea
Cite: "Merry Monarch Marina Club / Superstring Architecture" 16 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949580/merry-monarch-marina-club-superstring-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream