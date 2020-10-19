Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Red Hill House / InForm

Red Hill House / InForm

© James Geer

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Red Hill, Australia
  • Architects: InForm
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  353
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  James Geer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Haymes Paint, Laminate, Silver top ash timber cladding, Woodcut Engineered Flooring
  • Lead Architect:Ross Berger
  • City:Red Hill
  • Country:Australia
© James Geer
© James Geer

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a sloping site set amongst the gum trees in Red Hill, the design is a direct response to its surroundings. Working with the natural topography, the house is divided into a series of stepped floor plates around a central courtyard. The tiered floors zone the interior spaces which offer unique views of the surrounding native bushland.

© James Geer
© James Geer
Plan
Plan
© James Geer
© James Geer

The home incorporates carefully considered passive design principles to help the family reduce their energy consumption. The location of windows, skylights, and the central courtyard allow natural light to permeate throughout the house during the winter ensuring no artificial lighting is required throughout the day.

© James Geer
© James Geer

An efficient wood burning fireplace sits at the lower level of the house and a series of ceiling fans help distribute the heat reducing the need for electric heating. The large array of solar panels also provides sufficient energy for the home.

© James Geer
© James Geer

The cladding made from locally sourced rough sawn timber and pergola comprising of reclaimed timber beams blends effortlessly with the native environment. The soft grey pallet of the interior, together with the timber and bagged cement brick walls create a calm and quite character for this unique family home.

© James Geer
© James Geer

