The Florescence Showroom / Karvone Design

Architect In Charge: Kyle Chan

Design Team: Jacky Wan, Ally So, Derek Ng, Jimmy Ho, Yujie Peng, Amber Ho, Reeta Wu, Kennys Tseng, Bruce Lee, Samuel Wan, Lou lu, Nicko Hui, Hannah Shen, Cvin Ho, Lynne Li, Sushila Law, Cheryl Tam, Sophie Shu, Larrissa Yan, Florine Jin

Client: Vanke

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Together with Guangzhou Vanke Real Estate Co. Ltd., Karv One Design created a super city showroom for the future new city of Huadiwan. The design started with studying the unique regional cultural memory of Huadiwan followed by extracting and deriving the flower-themed IP for the project.

The extensive use of curved shapes and open-space layout help create a wrap-around space experience. The whole space is shaped like a blooming flower, which is an element featured throughout the design. The large white flower petals in the reception area are the statement piece of the design while other elements such as the themed pendants and the background wall in the sandbox area are different interpretations of the flower theme.

Seven modules of themed scenes, including floral art, coffee, books, bakery, children and parents, among others, are integrated to offer visitors multiple experience options and create a wholistic atmosphere for living, allowing people to immerse in it and unconsciously conceive the real-life scenes of the future, and updating people's awareness of the future urban community life.

The transparent glass curtain walls indicate different themed scenes in the space, exuding artistic appeal, just like theme windows, which not only fulfill the basic commercial functions required by the brand but also create an innovative theme experience to attract visits from the social media.