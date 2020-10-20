Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. David Chipperfield and Enzo Enea Design a Luxury Lake Retreat in Germany

David Chipperfield and Enzo Enea Design a Luxury Lake Retreat in Germany

Save this article
David Chipperfield and Enzo Enea Design a Luxury Lake Retreat in Germany

David Chipperfield Architects and landscape architect Enzo Enea have designed a luxury residential retreat on the shores of Lake Scharmützelsee in Germany. Dubbed the Marina Apartments, the project was created for Artprojekt Group as an exclusive development in Bad Saarow. Opening up to nearby forests and the waterfront, the project was designed to be in harmony with nature.

Courtesy of BloomimagesCourtesy of BloomimagesCourtesy of BloomimagesCourtesy of Bloomimages+ 13

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bloomimages
Courtesy of Bloomimages

Conceptually, the Marina Apartments are inspired by the tradition of 20th century reform blocks at the beginning of Berlin Modernism. As the team states, the ensemble makes reference to the founding period of the Saarow-Pieskow country house colony designed by Ludwig Lesser. The apartments are made of five cubic structures in a pine forest sloping down to the lake. David Chipperfield noted that, "The location is more important than the architecture."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bloomimages
Courtesy of Bloomimages

Four of the five multi-story structures house 45 vacation apartments with vertical facade formwork in dark wood. The remaining building is designed with eight condominiums in natural stone masonry and gabled roofs. As designed, floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies and roof terraces provide a view of the water and the planned marina. The buildings are part of a master plan for a series of water properties, and in turn, Artprojekt wants to modernize the historic lido Neptun and revitalize it.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bloomimages
Courtesy of Bloomimages
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bloomimages
Courtesy of Bloomimages

For the landscape design, Enzo Enea wanted to create a staged landscape in the middle of the pine grove. "Gardening interventions with under plantings of Japanese maple have an effect in the courtyards, contrasting the pines with their colorful leaf ornamentation. Lower waves of hornbeams guide the visitor through the curved paths across the property. Small private oases of peace with seating islands for convivial hours are being created, as well as a barbecue area and a boules court."

The start of construction for the Marina Apartments is scheduled for early 2021.

News via Artprojekt Group

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "David Chipperfield and Enzo Enea Design a Luxury Lake Retreat in Germany" 20 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949570/david-chipperfield-and-enzo-enea-design-a-luxury-lake-retreat-in-germany> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream