David Chipperfield and Enzo Enea Design a Luxury Lake Retreat in Germany

David Chipperfield Architects and landscape architect Enzo Enea have designed a luxury residential retreat on the shores of Lake Scharmützelsee in Germany. Dubbed the Marina Apartments, the project was created for Artprojekt Group as an exclusive development in Bad Saarow. Opening up to nearby forests and the waterfront, the project was designed to be in harmony with nature.

Conceptually, the Marina Apartments are inspired by the tradition of 20th century reform blocks at the beginning of Berlin Modernism. As the team states, the ensemble makes reference to the founding period of the Saarow-Pieskow country house colony designed by Ludwig Lesser. The apartments are made of five cubic structures in a pine forest sloping down to the lake. David Chipperfield noted that, "The location is more important than the architecture."

Four of the five multi-story structures house 45 vacation apartments with vertical facade formwork in dark wood. The remaining building is designed with eight condominiums in natural stone masonry and gabled roofs. As designed, floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies and roof terraces provide a view of the water and the planned marina. The buildings are part of a master plan for a series of water properties, and in turn, Artprojekt wants to modernize the historic lido Neptun and revitalize it.

For the landscape design, Enzo Enea wanted to create a staged landscape in the middle of the pine grove. "Gardening interventions with under plantings of Japanese maple have an effect in the courtyards, contrasting the pines with their colorful leaf ornamentation. Lower waves of hornbeams guide the visitor through the curved paths across the property. Small private oases of peace with seating islands for convivial hours are being created, as well as a barbecue area and a boules court."

The start of construction for the Marina Apartments is scheduled for early 2021.

News via Artprojekt Group