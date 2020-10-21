ZGF Gives a First Look at Portland International Airport's New Main Terminal

Save this picture! Courtesy of Port of Portland & ZGF

ZGF Architects has shared a new look at the main terminal of the Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon. Scheduled for completion in 2025, the $1.5 billion terminal will be the largest of five capital improvement projects by the Port of Portland. The structure features a series of skylights and an expansive timber roof made from sustainably sourced regional wood. The design draws inspiration from nature and the "signature greenery" of Oregon.

Vince Granato, chief projects officer with the Port of Portland, said that, "We’re taking the airport that has served the region well for the past 80 years and updating and upgrading it. While the space will look and feel different, we are keeping the heart and soul of the airport that Portlanders know and love—easy to navigate; bright, open spaces; and local shops and restaurants—it will still feel like home."

As the team explains, the new terminal's nature-infused interiors are made to emphasize health, well-being and safety. ZGF managing partner Sharron van der Meulen notes that, "The inspiration we really looked to in the beginning was of the place, the natural environment, the really unique regions that we live in." Designs for the new main terminal take inspiration from biophilia and the scale of Portland’s downtown blocks, from foliage to natural materials and finishes.

