Herzog & de Meuron Create Third Roche Tower Along Rhine River in Basel

Herzog & de Meuron have created a new proposal for a third tower in the Roche development along the Rhine River in Basel, Switzerland. Designed for the biotech company, the updated plan combines green open space along the riverbank with a reception building and the third office tower. HdM developed a proposal for two buildings on the southern plot; a low-rise to sit within the park and the high-rise to reach a maximum height of 221 meters.

As Roche outlines, following the inauguration of the new research and development building on the north side of the site in 2023, the old laboratory buildings along the Solitude promenade will be left vacant. Roche plans to replace them with a loose mix of buildings amid open space. The new office high-rise will mirror the existing Buildings 1 and 2 in terms of height and design. They plan to make the triad of stepped high-rises form the focus of the Basel site.

The site along Grenzacherstrasse and the updated plans for the future development of the Südareal will be set out in the development zone planning. Currently, all the buildings in the Südareal – with the exception of the modern Building 1 high-rise and the historic Building 21 administration building – are to be demolished. Roche Building 1 was completed in 2015, and Roche Building 2 is currently under construction. In addition, an underground car park has been proposed.

