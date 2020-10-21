Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Singer House / Aleph-LiangChen

Singer House / Aleph-LiangChen

Singer House / Aleph-LiangChen

© Haiting Sun© Haiting Sun© Haiting Sun© Haiting Sun+ 53

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Erguna, China
  • Architect In Charge:Chen Liang
  • Design Team:Huaiyuan Song, Tie Nian, Yuhao Zhang, Hengyuan Yang, Jian Wang
  • Site Architect:Wenkai Wang
  • Structural Engineer:Xiaolei Zhao
  • City:Erguna
  • Country:China
© Haiting Sun
Text description provided by the architects. In 2017, folk singer CHEN Hongyu invited me to design a house on the grassland in his hometown Erguna. The idea originally came from the description of the "fortress" in the forest in Robinson Crusoe when he was 15 years old, so he always had a dream to build a "Noah's Ark" in the grassland where he grew up.

© Haiting Sun
axonometric
© Haiting Sun
He was born in Liangxi Village, and his old house is located on the bank of The Gan River. It is an earth house with only one window for each facade. He later mentioned that he was impressed by the landscape window facing the Gan River. Chen's parents later built a large pasture near the Heishan Tou port, a few kilometers west of Liangxi Village, and built a cattle shed and living quarters to the west of the Zhongfangji (new house), closer to the China-Russia border.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
The site is located at the intersection of Erguna river and Gan River, and the specific building site is located on the extension line of the sightline of the port highway. A grassland is a place without scale reference, and things in the grassland will have their own clear outline.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
Through the intervention of the black cube in the field, a central black hole with no sense of scale and direction is formed in the field. People will be attracted by this "shadow" and unconsciously want to walk towards it or rotate around it.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
The building follows Chen's logic of "fortress" in nature and only opening one landscape window in one facade of his childhood house. The glass reflects different scenes as the sun's Angle and color temperature changes throughout the day. Ventilation windows are cut diagonally and hidden in thick walls.

© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
The interior space is cut into 8 Spaces of 3 meters in length, width, and height respectively on XYZ axis: the first floor is the entrance space (outdoor, which can be used for the moving version of Zhongfangshi), the kitchen, the dining room (to the west, looking at the Heishantou port and Russia, and the sunset at dinner) and the stair; On the second floor are the bedroom (to the south), the bathroom (skylight), the studio (to the north, with no direct light) and the stair (to the east, looking at the parents' house and cow shed).

© Haiting Sun
The four rooms on the second floor are connected by a revolving door at their central intersection, which can be switched on and off for different scenes at different times of the day.

© Haiting Sun
Since Chen lives in Beijing for a long time and often Tours, we designed a 2.4m mobile nomad cube (Zhongfangji Satellite) to accompany him around the country. This building in his hometown (Zhongfangji parent) is also open for free residence, and applicants will have 72 hours of time-free solitude.

© Haiting Sun
