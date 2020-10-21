Submit a Project Advertise
The House of Shmerling St. / Muhlbauer Architects

© Shai Epstein© Shai Epstein© Shai Epstein© Shai Epstein+ 24

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Restoration, Renovation, Residential
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
  • Architects: Muhlbauer Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shai Epstein
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Bulthaup, Ez Ve Eza, HeziBank, NACHSHON, Shahaf Carpentry - David Haziza, Studio Rotem, ThyssenKrupp Elevator, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Roni Sender Israeli
  • Design Team:Orit Muhlbauer-Eyal, Roni Sender Israeli, Tal Fuerst
  • Documentation:Arch. Adi Kitov
  • Engineering:Doron Tweg
  • Landscape:Rotem Landscape Design
  • Contractor:Emad Agbaria
  • City:Tel Aviv-Yafo
  • Country:Israel
© Shai Epstein
Text description provided by the architects. Originally built in Tel-Aviv’s oldest neighborhood, Neve Tzedek, this project on Shmerling Street pairs its 19th century origins with timelessly modern twists. As a declared building within the Tel Aviv municipality preservation plan it was necessary to rejuvenate it to its original state.

© Shai Epstein
Ground Floor Plan
© Shai Epstein
Succumbing to decades of neglect and dereliction, the residence presented Muhlbauer Architects with various of challenges.  Most noteworthy the original façade was partially destroyed and void of any architectural documentation to aid in its restoration. What resulted was a piecemeal process of assembling various historical documents, including an original painting by the famous Israeli painter Nachum Gutman, to bring restoration to fruition. Additional aspects of the preservation process consisted of exposing and reinforcing an original wall made of native Kurkar stone, restoring welding details, and installing new wooden windows.

© Shai Epstein
The original plaster hue was recreated in accordance to old paintings of the house and its surroundings. As a result of strict guidelines that came with preserving the façade, interior programing had to adjust. What resulted was an irregular relationship between the apartments to the exterior balconies, resulting in uneven levels that provided raised platforms within the living units. Semi-private assembly spaces were introduced as an anchor between the exterior balconies and the interior living spaces.

© Shai Epstein
Section AA
© Shai Epstein
Within the five dwelling units (two ground duplexes, two first story apartments, and one penthouse) the interior was transformed with modern attributes and a natural color palette. Painted cement tiles were paired with bright wooden flooring; a gray Bulthaup kitchen with stainless steel counter tops was juxtaposed with handmade furniture made by a local design studio Nachshon. 

© Shai Epstein
Address:Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Cite: "The House of Shmerling St. / Muhlbauer Architects" 21 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949522/the-house-of-shmerling-st-muhlbauer-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

