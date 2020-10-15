Rice Wine Factory / DnA

+ 42

Client: Economic Cooperation Limited of Shantou Village Dadong Ba Town Songyang County

Lighting Design: Zhang Xin Studio, Architecture Department of Tsinghua University

City: Lishui

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Shantou Village in Dadongba Town has a long history for its rice wine production in the County. Every autumn, after the glutinous rice matures, the villagers start to brew wine. The medicinal liquor is taken from the local Polygonum hydropiper, squeezed into juice, and added with rice flour. After more than seven processes such as fermentation and sun drying, this white wine is made and added during brewing.

A new rice wine factory has been programmed to provide a standardized space for large-scale production and branding operations by integrating family workshops into a collective union. It also promotes ecological agriculture, rural tourism, and specialty agricultural products industries to accelerate the industrial development and increase village income.

The factory is situated at the village entry on a sunken site. According to the site characteristics and program requirements, the underground floor serves as the wine cellar for wine collection, and the ground floor connecting with the road serves as the production space. The production space is stretched along with the linear site with a series of compartments following the production sequence: rice soaking, cooking, fermentation mixing, filtering, squeezing, high-temperature cooking, sterilization, and product packaging.

This series of processes formed the spatial rhythm of the whole building. A parallel covered walkway provides a viewing corridor for visitors, as well as an open public lounge for villagers. As a viewing platform for leisure, the second floor provides a public platform for both visitors and villagers with tasting rooms and viewing terraces.

The volume of the building corresponds to the surrounding residential buildings, and it is built with concrete. The vault structure becomes the vertical symbol of space, and gradually decreases the spatial density at different levels. The basement is a closed wine cellar. The ground floor has both production and visiting needs, while the second floor is an open platform. According to the program requirements, the wall enclosure adopts the local red brick wall, emphasizing the vault structure.

Equipped with modern filtration, sterilization, and filling systems, the rice wine produced in the new factory has been sold to markets in and outside the province.