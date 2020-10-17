Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Parlor19 Jewelry Shop / say architects

Parlor19 Jewelry Shop / say architects

Parlor19 Jewelry Shop / say architects
© Minjie Wang
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Hangzhou, China
  Interior Designers: say architects
  Area: 180
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Minjie Wang, Xiaonian Bai
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alvar Aalto, Fritz Hansens, Maison Joseph
  Partner In Charge: Yan Zhang, Jianan Shan
  Project Team: Ziyi Sun, Jiamin Zhu, Sheng Hang
  Construction Team: Hangzhou Qitian Construction Co.,Ltd.
  Lighting Consultant: Ricardo lighting Co.,Ltd
  City: Hangzhou
  Country: China
© Minjie Wang
Text description provided by the architects. In the past Hangzhou, there were lots of entertainment spaces and private clubs around West Lake, today, with the development of counter-urbanization, some of them have been renovated and opened again. It became the biggest challenge in this project that how to balance commerce and the excellent natural location.

© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
Parlor means living room in French. The Client has a professional background in jewelry design, she wants the space to be more like a living room instead of a normal shop and with a function that could provide with flexible display for particular jewelry pieces. At the beginning of the design, we had a thorough understanding of jewelry brands present by the client. Each jewelry, with its unique shape, texture, and way of wearing, shows their individual personality. Say takes this opportunity to personify the jewelry, they are the users of the space. Say created a three level living room in the space: the outer hall, the middle room, and the inner chamber.

© Minjie Wang
© Xiaonian Bai
The plan was generated from two circles and one rectangle, the center of the circles aligned in the center of the space creating a symmetrical design. The courtyard landscape was realized with French pine, benches, and bushes, friendly allowing visitors to stay, talk, and relax. The axle of the courtyard was rotated by 30 degrees, leading to the storefront window, and then, one shall enter the Parlor. Tables, chairs, shelves, fireplace were arranged in the Parlor as it was the main social space in the design. Jewelry replaced people became the owner of the space.

© Minjie Wang
Plan
© Minjie Wang
The opening in the center of the parlor led to the Chamber, the ending space of the tri-layer design. Inspired by Villa Rotunda designed by Palladio, the chamber, constructed with eggshell sandstone, reflective ceiling, and floor serves as a spatial hub, not only hiding the shear wall but also connecting the counter, warehouse, restroom, and fitting room. The Chamber space is a tranquil and elegant ending of the route as we hope it forms an intimate and private atmosphere.

© Minjie Wang
© Minjie Wang
The sink of the restroom is made by whole stone material, with the entry doorknob, both echoing the basic shape of the design, rectangle, and circle.

© Minjie Wang
Superimposing the floor plan of the Parlor19, the carved stone becomes the door handle. SAY regards it as the first handshake between the guests and the space.

© Minjie Wang
‘Little fireplace’ on the entrance wall serves an ashtray for smokers, while the bottom metal drawer is easy to clean.

© Minjie Wang
Project location

Address: Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

"Parlor19 Jewelry Shop / say architects" 17 Oct 2020. ArchDaily.

Parlor19 奈厅 / say architects

