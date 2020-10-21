Submit a Project Advertise
An Experiment of Light Assembly Construction / Yuan Ye Architects

An Experiment of Light Assembly Construction / Yuan Ye Architects
Cube in rain. Image © Bo Lv
Architecture and surrounding environment. Image © Bo LvCube interior space. Image © Bo LvCube interior space. Image © Bo LvCorner detail. Image © Bo Lv+ 15

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installation
Beijing, China
  • Architects: Yuan Ye Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bo Lv
  • Architects:Ye Yuan, Matteo Mariano
  • Client:Beijing Design Week 2020, Xishan Innovative Design Federation
  • Construction Company:Lingchuang future (Beijing) Construction Co., Ltd
  • Construction Manager:Wusi Tang
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
Text description provided by the architects. This is a space prototype with basic living scale - 3 m×3 m×3 m cube space device. It took six hours to build, 48 hours to exist, and three hours to dismantle.

Architecture and surrounding environment. Image © Bo Lv
The cube "floats" 300mm above the ground. The 400mm thick double-layer wood base plate walls are arranged in the shape of windmill, with 600mm wide opening at four corners, so that people can enter from any direction. A 1m high, 600mm wide folding steel table stands in the center of the hollowed out cube space. A blank notebook is placed on the rusty table top, and a sky light shoots down from the top. You walk into this floating house, stop, gaze... Pick up your pen and write down your memories and expectations. When night comes, the cube is lit and becomes a lamp.

Cube night view elevation. Image © Bo Lv
With the cheapest materials, the simplest way, with the fastest speed to build and to dismantle!

The construction process of the cube is a complete light-weight assembly construction experiment: all materials are prefabricated in the factory and recycled, including galvanized steel pipe scaffold (diameter of round steel pipe is 50 mm, wall thickness is 2.25 mm), which is the standard specification (1m×1m) recycling wood backing plate commonly used for logistics storage function, and 10mm thick sunlight. The surface of the outer skin of the plate is covered and the unit type steel grid is used as the hollow floor. The construction and demolition process of the cube requires a construction team of 3-5 people. The transportation of construction materials can be completed by a 4.2m long box truck at one time, and all materials and components can be reused.

Wood base plate and sunlight board. Image © Bo Lv
Cube interior space. Image © Bo Lv
Cube interior space. Image © Bo Lv
The advantages of simple and clear construction system, 100% standardization of components, light, low construction difficulty, rapid construction and low cost make this building device show strong adaptability, and can be built in any place to accommodate multiple functions. The volume and space scale of the building can also be flexibly adjusted according to the needs of use; The hollow wall and roof can be filled with thermal insulation materials and used as the space for water and electricity pipelines; The wood base plate has been treated with fire prevention and anti-corrosion, and can be replaced at any time; The internal and external skin can be made of local materials, and a variety of enclosure materials are used to achieve waterproof and windproof requirements. According to the actual site conditions, prevailing wind direction and sun direction, doors and windows can be flexibly set to meet the needs of natural ventilation and lighting.

Steel and wood. Image © Bo Lv
This is a construction system with unlimited expansion potential, which provides strong solid and durable functional space for emergency disposal and rapid reconstruction after natural disasters, such as temporary resettlement housing, temporary hospitals, health facilities, etc. it can also be used for municipal services and small outdoor tourism service facilities, and a spiritual place for meditation and spiritual comfort so as to play the special social value of light prefabricated buildings.

Physical architecture will disappear, but there will always be something in the heart.

Corner detail. Image © Bo Lv
In forest. Image Courtesy of Yuan Ye Architects
Project location

Address:Longhui 1910 Cultural and Creative Industrial Park, Haidian District, Beijing, China

Cite: "An Experiment of Light Assembly Construction / Yuan Ye Architects" 21 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949478/an-experiment-of-light-assembly-construction-yuan-ye-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

