Chinese Architect and Planner Wu Liangyong Explores 70 Years of Design and Teaching

Save this picture! Courtesy of UIA / International Union of Architects

Chinese architect and town planner Wu Liangyong was recently featured in a new interview from the International Union of Architects (UIA) about his life and teaching. As the former Vice-President of the UIA and the Architectural Society of China (ASC), Liangyong won the Jean Tschumi Prize back in 1996. Today, he reflects on his academic career spanning 70 years at the Tsinghua University School of Architecture.

Wu Liangyong led the teams of architects responsible for the 2008 Summer Olympics, and he has been widely recognized for his contributions to the training of architects. As he states, "When we look at history, we see that the development of a nation is always accompanied by the achievement of beautiful human settlements. This is what I wanted to underline in the UIA Beijing Charter: "better human settlements and a better human society must be created together", which means that the construction of human settlements and social progress must be progressively associated."

"Construction is linked to all of the basic requirements of a beautiful human settlement and a harmonious society. The mission of contemporary architects is to create habitable and harmonious human settlements, with a focus on people and creating a better life for them as an architect's main goal."

You can read the full interview with Wu Liangyong here.

News via UIA / International Union of Architects