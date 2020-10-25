Mecanoo Explores MLK Memorial Library Design in New Documentary

Dutch design practice Mecanoo has released a new documentary exploring the modernization of Washington DC’s Martin Luther King, Jr central library. Called "A Legacy of Mies and King", the documentary explores both architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's vision in the sixties, as well as the recent effort to create a modern library that reflects a focus on people while celebrating the exchange of knowledge, ideas and culture.

The design team added 9,300 square feet of additional space for the public, including a rooftop event space and a landscaped terrace. The documentary film follows architect Francine Houben as she investigates the past and present of the library. Francine delves into the archives, speaks to current visitors of the library, and participates in a Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Peace Walk.

“A Legacy of Mies and King” was written, filmed and directed by Nienke Andersson with music and sound engineering was done by KH music. The documentary was funded by The Society of Arts of The Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences in collaboration with Mecanoo. Image by Tyrone Turner/WAMU.

News via Mecanoo