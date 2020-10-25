Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Mecanoo Explores MLK Memorial Library Design in New Documentary

Mecanoo Explores MLK Memorial Library Design in New Documentary

Save this article
Mecanoo Explores MLK Memorial Library Design in New Documentary

Dutch design practice Mecanoo has released a new documentary exploring the modernization of Washington DC’s Martin Luther King, Jr central library. Called "A Legacy of Mies and King", the documentary explores both architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's vision in the sixties, as well as the recent effort to create a modern library that reflects a focus on people while celebrating the exchange of knowledge, ideas and culture.

The design team added 9,300 square feet of additional space for the public, including a rooftop event space and a landscaped terrace. The documentary film follows architect Francine Houben as she investigates the past and present of the library. Francine delves into the archives, speaks to current visitors of the library, and participates in a Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Peace Walk.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

“A Legacy of Mies and King” was written, filmed and directed by Nienke Andersson with music and sound engineering was done by KH music. The documentary was funded by The Society of Arts of The Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences in collaboration with Mecanoo. Image by Tyrone Turner/WAMU.

News via Mecanoo

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Mecanoo Explores MLK Memorial Library Design in New Documentary" 25 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949460/mecanoo-explores-mlk-memorial-library-design-in-new-documentary> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream