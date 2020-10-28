Mask Architects Design Cooling Stations for Abu Dhabi's Urban Heat Island

Save this picture! Courtesy of Genc Design Studio

Mask Architects has been named one of ten winning teams in the Cool Abu Dhabi a global design competition. Their proposal, The Oasys, is a system where residents of Abu Dhabi can relax and enjoy outdoor spaces without feeling the heat. Selected from more than 1,570 participants across 67 countries, the project aims to tackle the effects of climate change through a localized solution for the urban heat island effect.

The Oasys system is a network of gridded stations and hubs that act as islands of harbor and refuge. "With the allocated land to be the first location of our network, it will act as a central point which can be used as a resting place, for activities, and for socializing as a collective and community. Space can be used for temporary pop-ups, sitting areas, cafes, exhibitions, sports etc." The future of The Oasys system is to build multiple networks around cities to create hubs of rest.

The team explains that as Abu Dhabi plans to grow, outdoor thermal comfort systems will become important to public and private spaces to address the dangers of the climate crisis. The Oasys is constructed from modules of palm tree-like structures that will be the main function of the system. It will also spray mist through nozzles that underlay the palms, as well as collect solar energy through solar panels on the roof of the palms.

The modular systems all able to connect with each other, and each module can be different scales and adjustable. It can be temporary or permanent depending on the use of the space, while the foundation will house the storage of water and any operating equipment.

